Just days after settling in her older daughter at UW-La Crosse, Kathryn Steib of Dousman was anticipating moving her younger daughter into college Saturday, also in La Crosse.
But for other alumni and Steib, who attended UW-Eau Claire from 1984 to 1989, packing their parents' cars and hauling furniture into campus dorms was a different experience decades ago.
When Steib’s parents drove from their residence in Menomonie to drop her off at UW-Eau Claire in 1984, she remembers packing lightly.
“I definitely didn’t have a TV,” Steib said of moving into Putnam Hall her freshman year in Eau Claire. “It only took about an hour (to move in). I remember getting emotional for about 20 minutes after my parents left, then saying, OK, I’m going to meet people now.”
Steib was lucky in Putnam Hall: One of her hall-mates did have a much-revered television. Students from the whole floor would gather around the single TV to watch, Steib said.
But for other alumni, in-dorm entertainment was the priority.
“The important stuff was the TV, and back then (in 1990), a VCR and the stereo,” said Eric Swanson of Sturtevant, who graduated in 1995 and lived in Governors Hall in 1990 and 1991. “I had two prety decent-sized speakers and one of the big stereos with the double-tape deck, which was the thing back then.
“I could have probably forgotten clothes or whatever. I needed to make sure I had room in the car for the stereo,” Swanson said, laughing.
For Swanson, moving onto campus for his freshman year was akin to Christmas morning.
“I moved in the second I could,” Swanson said. “I grew up in the Madison area ... I think we could move in at 10 a.m.. I had the car packed at 7 a.m. and was honking the horn, like, let’s go!”
Donna Hobscheid of Shawano used a steam trunk as a coffee table and brought a record player and stereo system when she attended UW-Eau Claire from 1980 to 1984 − but those weren’t the most unique pieces of furniture Hobscheid brought.
“A friend had designed a bunkbed that was supported on the (bedroom) bolster, and went up over the ceiling,” Hobscheid said. “Putting that together was the annual project.”
Hobscheid, who lived in an off-campus apartment as a freshman and in Putnam Hall her last three years, would disassemble the bunkbed at the end of each year, storing the lumber with a local friend.
In her junior year at UW-Eau Claire, Hobscheid’s record player also helped her make a good friend.
“I had already moved in, and (my roommate) Barb saw that I had a Neil Diamond record,” Hobscheid remembered. “She decided I would be OK if I had a Neil Diamond record.”
When Connie Bushman moved onto campus in the early 1970s, she remembers getting creative with her snacking supplies.
“We had a popcorn popper,” Bushman remembered. “And I remember buying pop and putting it by the window to get it cold. That’s how I cooled pop my freshman year.”
Bushman was the first in her immediate family to attend college as a traditional student, graduating in 1976. She taught business education to high schoolers in Greenwood for 36 years, and retired a few years ago, she said.
Years after graduation, Bushman - along with Hobscheid and Swanson - still plan reunions with friends they met on campus.
Bushman and several UW-Eau Claire graduates take an “alumni trip” once a year. One year the group traveled to Canada, another year to Alaska, Bushman said.
“It’s really been nice to have those friendships,” Hobscheid said. “We’re now in our 50s … and you go from having young families to the kids (being) grown. It’s nice to have this group we get together with.”
All four alumni offered similar advice to freshmen UW-Eau Claire students: Don’t be afraid to open up and meet new people.
“What I always tell my students is be open to new things, and when you’re sitting in your dorm room, leave your door open,” Swanson said.
Swanson also recommended going to class - even when attendance isn’t mandatory: “You’ll learn a lot just by sitting in the classroom.”
The first semester of college is always the hardest, Bushman said − but by the second semester, friends and hobbies will come.
“You’re going from one type of living to a whole new lifestyle,” Bushman said. “Give yourself time to get used to it.”