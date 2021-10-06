EAU CLAIRE — “I can buy that wholesale.”
Regardless of the item, Ray Henning always believed he could find it at a lower cost.
“It didn’t matter what it was, and it didn’t matter who wanted it,” his son Kyle Henning said.
Throughout his life, Ray Henning worked to help people find solutions to problems large and small.
Henning died Sunday at age 85 of esophageal cancer. According to those who knew him, Henning was an outgoing, hard-working, opinionated public servant and family man.
An integral member of Altoona, Henning resided there his entire life other than the two years he spent as a chaplain’s assistant in the Army. By all accounts, Henning took immense pride in his hometown.
“He was Mr. Altoona,” said city administrator Mike Golat. “He really was an icon in our community.”
Pat LaVelle, former Eau Claire County Board supervisor, said seemingly everyone in Altoona knew Henning.
“There’ll probably never be another one like him,” LaVelle said.
LaVelle was friends with Henning for more than 50 years and appreciated his personality and values.
“He was a fun guy to be around,” LaVelle said. “He stood up for what he believed in.”
‘Lots of good times’
Ray and Joey Henning met when he walked into the store where she worked. Joey looked at Ray and knew he was the man for her.
“I said to the other two girls that were behind the counter with me, ‘I’m gonna marry that guy,’” Joey said. “That’s how it happened.”
They were married shortly after meeting and led a life together for 59 years, raising four children.
“We had a lot of laughs,” Joey said. “We had lots of good times.”
Amy Nowak said her father instilled respect and a work ethic into his kids.
Indeed, Henning led a busy life.
He worked for the United States Postal Service, owned the Golden Spike Bar & Grill in Altoona and ran a trophy business. Over a 20-year stretch, he simultaneously worked at all three jobs.
Joey thought Ray was joking when he called on April 1, 1966, and told her that he bought the Golden Spike. He was serious, though, and the Hennings operated the bar for 28 years.
Henning appeared to possess boundless amounts of energy. He worked often while also spending time with friends and family.
“He loved life,” his son Brian Henning said. “If there was a party, he’d go. He loved to be around people.”
“That’s what kept him young,” son Chris Henning added.
The Henning family took many trips over the years. One particularly memorable visit was to Universal Studios in Florida shortly before Henning’s 80th birthday. Despite his age, Henning went on every attraction, including a roller coaster.
“He never backed down from one ride,” Kyle Henning said.
Public service
After retiring from the postal service in 2001, Henning became involved in local government. He was first voted onto the Altoona City Council in 2007 and was a councilman for about a decade.
Officials said Henning worked hard to support policies and projects that he believed would assist the communities he represented. Henning was instrumental in bringing the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute to Altoona and helped plan the River Prairie development. He also started Cinder City Days, the annual celebration in Altoona.
Golat worked with Henning on many projects and said he was a constant presence in the community.
“It’s going to be strange not having him around,” Golat said.
Henning also served on the Eau Claire County Board from 2002 until his death and was involved in several committees, notably administration and highway.
LaVelle encouraged Henning to run for the County Board because “he had good common sense,” LaVelle said. “He was a person that would look out for everybody. He knew how to take care of people. He would do what was right.”
Supervisor Mark Beckfield agreed. After being elected to the County Board in 2014, Beckfield said Henning was one of the first people to welcome him to the board. They developed a friendship and bonded over a shared love of music, as Henning often played the organ and trumpet.
Henning could be stubborn, and not everyone agreed with his strong opinions, but he maintained relationships.
“We’d butt heads, but at the end of the day, we could still be friends,” Beckfield said.
Golat had disagreements with Henning but appreciated his honesty.
“He was very formidable when he took a position on something,” Golat said. “We didn’t always agree either, but at the end of the day, I knew that … the position he took was sincere and what he felt to be in the best interest of his beloved community.”
Supervisor Colleen Bates said Henning brought the needed perspective of a working-class person to the County Board.
“Did he have his own opinions? Absolutely,” Bates said. “He also was very capable of expressing them, and you have to admire that.”
They differed on many subjects over the years, but Bates said Henning did not make things personal, fondly recalling his gentle teasing.
“He refused to really let issues create a whole lot of waves,” Bates said.
Henning often used humor to lighten a tense situation.
“He always had a twinkle in his eye,” Golat said.
County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said Henning directly expressed his thoughts but also listened to and considered others’ viewpoints.
“I would describe him as an independent person with a very direct manner, and, if I can use a quote, he did not suffer fools gladly,” Smiar said. “I didn’t always agree with him, and he didn’t always agree with me. He would talk passionately, but he would talk to you about something, and he could be persuaded.”
Smiar said he plans to appoint a new supervisor to fill Henning‘s seat until next April’s election. The application for that position will likely go out next week, and Smiar will make an appointment after reviewing applicants.
Henning’s passing also means several county committee positions must be filled. Smiar will appoint one supervisor to the Administration Committee and ask for supervisors to volunteer for the other committee slots that Henning occupied.
‘His influence will remain’
Supervisor Steve Chilson called Henning a passionate supervisor who enjoyed the job and gave issues his full attention.
“If he was at a meeting, he was 100% involved,” Chilson said.
Supervisors said Henning advocated for Altoona while also possessing a wider perspective on the county.
“He certainly represented the people of Altoona very, very well, but Ray cared about things as they affected the whole of Eau Claire County as well,” Chilson said.
Smiar spoke about Henning at the start of Tuesday’s County Board meeting, and the board held a moment of silence in his memory. Smiar said Henning’s dedicated public service made a lasting impact.
“Ray did not draw attention to himself, but we definitely knew he was there, and his influence will remain with us,” Smiar said.
Henning remained an active presence in the community until his final days. Whether it was discussing a local policy, running a business or finding something on wholesale, Henning was committed to improving his community.
“He was going 100 miles per hour right up until the end,” LaVelle said.