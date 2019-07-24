CHIPPEWA FALLS — There are many ways to deal with pressure.
And at the Chippewa Steel’s tryout camp this weekend, players are utilizing all of them.
Some are ignoring it entirely. Others embrace it.
No matter the approach, it’s all in an effort to see their name as one of 30 listed on the team’s final roster when all is settled. That’s easier said than done, as there are 200-plus hockey players in Chippewa Falls this week fighting for those 30 spots.
“There’s a lot of pressure for them,” Steel head coach Carter Foguth said. “It’s getting late in the summer, so for a lot of these guys if they don’t make our team, they’ve got to turn around and find another team pretty quick. It’s a lot of pressure.”
Of those hundreds of players, there are two seniors-to-be that are close to home: Eau Claire North’s Joey Koller and Chippewa Falls’ Isaac Lindstrom. Others have traveled from around the globe, including countries like Russia and Sweden.
Players have two days’ worth of scrimmages in front of the Steel coaching staff to prove their worth. Do well enough in Wednesday and Thursday’s games, and they might survive the first round of cuts. Do well in Friday’s camp all-star games, and they might survive the second round too.
They’ll do whatever it takes to make it through to the final game Friday afternoon.
“It’s something that’s in your head as you come out here and step on the ice,” said Troy Dahlheimer, an 18-year old skater from Monticello, Minnesota. “You want that spot. How bad do you want it? It just comes down to that last edge you’ve got.”
Others are not thinking about the pressure at all.
“For me, I feel like there’s none at all,” said Niko Manetas, a 19-year old goalie from the Chicago area. “I’m a pretty confident kid. I just want to go out here and play my game.”
Each player is placed on a squad which competes in three scrimmages between Wednesday and Thursday. For some, that will be the only chance they have to showcase what they can do.
That makes maximizing opportunities key, especially when dreams are on the line.
“It’s just the little things you’ve got to do,” Dahlheimer said. “Little things that coaches are always looking for: driving to the net hard, looking for passes, changing at the right time. If you try to come out here and do everything yourself just because it’s a tryout, you won’t last very long.”
Of course, this isn’t the only chance the Steel coaching staff has had to see these players on the ice. Countless hours have been spent scouting prior to the camp to help them make the most informed choices possible when it comes time to fill their roster for North American Hockey League play.
That meant watching film on a lot of players — particularly the ones who come from overseas — but having guys like Koller and Lindstrom in the backyard certainly made it a bit easier.
“We’ve gotten to see those two quite a bit with them being local kids,” Foguth said. “It’s great to have them from the standpoint that they’re local and are coming and trying out for the team.”
Koller recorded 58 points as a senior for North this winter, helping the Huskies reach the Division 1 state tournament. He had 43 assists last year.
Lindstrom led Chippewa Falls in points as a senior, tallying 41 last winter. He scored 17 goals and assisted 24, and is trying out on the ice that he called home for four years as a Cardinal.
While there is the local presence with those two, there’s also an international feel. Several players from Europe are at the camp. And there are plenty more from around the United States too.
“It’s awesome to see,” Foguth said. “And it’s crazy how many of them already know each other. Whether it’s from previous camps or previous teams they’ve played on, it’s kind of a small world in hockey.”
And it shows the worldwide appeal of the sport in a way that many of the players have never experienced before.
“It’s really cool, because you can see how much talent there is in the hockey world,” Dahlheimer said. “It shows how wide it expands, and how determined people are to get a spot, coming all the way from across the world.”
Only 30 can remain after the week’s over. And with each additional day of pressure, the dream of a life of hockey inches a little closer.