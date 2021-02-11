EAU CLAIRE — For most people, Mount Washington Residence appears well past its prime.
With peeling paint from sitting vacant for several Wisconsin winters, ceilings torn apart by scrappers and graffiti defacing many of the interior walls, the once-stately 84-year-old building on Eau Claire's west side seems far removed from its early days as a tuberculosis sanatorium or its recent history as an assisted-living facility.
But when entrepreneur Ethan Henderson of Altoona caught his first glimpse of the massive brick structure in the Shawtown neighborhood, he saw an opportunity to bring the building back to life.
Henderson, who bought Mount Washington Residence in November, already is hard at work creating plans to restore the historic building and provide a boost to the community in the process.
Backed by a team of out-of-state investors, Henderson plans a multimillion-dollar renovation project that would combine housing with retail, fitness and hospitality businesses, including a penthouse restaurant with panoramic views of the Chippewa Valley. He plans to preserve the exterior brick walls and the support structure but likely will gut much of the interior.
"We're operating with a blank canvas," Henderson said. "That gives us the opportunity to create the image we want."
That image is a mixed-use development, tentatively named The Washington, that preserves the community's history while becoming a destination where today's Chippewa Valley residents can live, work and play.
"The building is historically significant and it should remain in some respects as a testament to the history of what it once was," Henderson said during a recent tour, his enthusiasm undeterred by single-digit temperatures permeating a structure where many of the windows have been broken by vandals. "This is a modern take on it to meet the needs of the community."
Henderson's goal is to bring a site plan to the Eau Claire Plan Commission this spring and to have the first housing units ready to rent sometime in 2022. He has not yet finalized a cost estimate.
Community support
As word about the project has trickled out — in part from a series of video blogs Henderson has posted online — it has generated quite a buzz in the community.
"We are excited about what they are planning to do on that site," said Aaron White, the city's economic development manager. "Since that building closed, it's been a sore spot for that neighborhood and a major source of vandalism. Bringing back a viable and vibrant business is just really exciting."
Not only would the project at 1930 Cleveland St. provide a nice boost for Shawtown, but it would help address the community's critical need for more housing and offers the potential of spurring further development in the area, White said.
Brad Candell, president of the Shawtown Neighborhood Association, said neighbors are enthusiastic about occupants returning to the four-story building with a fifth-floor penthouse.
"I had feared that the building could get torn down because of the cost of renovating it, so the fact that we're able to save a historic part of our neighborhood is fantastic," Candell said, raving about Henderson's transparency and communication with the association.
Neighbors demonstrated their support in December when about 50 people showed up on a Saturday to help empty the building of trash and debris. The volunteers filled at least eight Dumpsters in an event Candell dubbed "a reverse barn raising."
Henderson has contracted with River Valley Architects in Eau Claire to draw up the formal plans to turn his vision into a reality.
Mark Lane, the project architect and project manager from RVA, called the former Mount Washington Residence a "diamond in the rough" and said he has high hopes for the development.
"We have an opportunity to breathe new life into a historical building that has been sitting idle for some time and make it a hub for the Shawtown community and also to attract a new, younger group of people to the neighborhood," said Lane, who has a background in adaptive reuse of historical buildings. "It is a very large and very involved project, but we're up to the challenge."
The proposal calls for replacing all of the building's windows and obsolete mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems but preserving some interior walls, terrazzo floors and what Lane referred to as the building's "strong bones."
The journey begins
For Henderson, an Iowa native who moved to the Chippewa Valley five years ago, the spark began in August when his wife, Hannah, a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, mentioned to him that she noticed the former Mount Washington Residence was for sale.
The 77,000-square-foot building piqued the interest of Henderson, an executive for a New York-based fuel startup who had been seeking new business opportunities for his investment group to consider. So he checked it out.
"I saw Mount Washington and instantly knew it was an opportunity to put my money where my mouth is," Henderson said. "I thought, 'We're going to do this.' "
Impressed by the palatial Beaux Arts-style brick building, the scenic 10-acre setting and the quirky, interesting layout, Henderson presented the concept of a redevelopment project to his investment partners, who gave him the green light to pursue it.
One of his first steps was to install security cameras and take other steps to secure the building to prevent trespassers from doing further damage.
Big plans
On the residential front, his plans call for creating a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in the main building, replacing a dilapidated building on the property's east side with a new structure offering larger apartments and building a series of two- or three-story row houses and possibly more apartments on the west end of the site.
Lane explained that the idea is to attract people when they're young and then offer an array of larger, higher-end units for when they're ready to move up the housing ladder.
"We're looking to create something where people will want to come as a destination, not just a run-of-the-mill apartment complex," Lane said. "It's a highly desirable type of project, but something that's a little different for Eau Claire."
Henderson's vision also includes a restaurant, coffee shop, small grocery store, meeting room and fitness center, all open to residents of the project and the wider community. Candell said he expects those amenities to be popular among Shawtown residents, who have few commercial businesses in the neighborhood.
A highlight would be the restaurant and bar in the penthouse, which would connect to a rooftop patio.
"This has to be one of the most spectacular views in all of Eau Claire," he said, pointing out several Eau Claire landmarks to the east and the Chippewa River to the south. "I was gobsmacked when I first saw the penthouse. I had no idea something like that existed in Eau Claire."
Henderson hopes to add walking trails around the wooded hillside behind the main building.
"I want to create a community within a community," he said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic won't last forever and people eventually will be eager to re-establish bonds with friends and neighbors. "The goal here is to create a little bit of something for everybody."
Nod to the past
Henderson also intends to restore the main building's long-unused original front door and to display historical photos around the development so residents and visitors can learn about its back story.
The Mount Washington Sanatorium opened on the site in 1917 after the land was donated by the women of the Eau Claire Anti-Tuberculosis Association. The current building was built in 1937 by the federal Works Progress Administration, after which the original structure was destroyed by fire on Christmas morning in 1948. The building later served as a senior living facility, closing in 2017.
"I figure if you understand where you've been, it's easier to know where you're going," Henderson said.
Since arriving in the Chippewa Valley, Henderson said he has fallen in love with the area and is optimistic his project will only add momentum to Eau Claire's revitalization.
The goal, he said, is to do something great for Shawtown and Eau Claire while also creating a profitable business venture.
While Henderson acknowledged the project is a "pretty huge undertaking," he remains undaunted and insisted he and his team already are investing heavily in the effort.
"This isn't a pipe dream," he said. "This is going to happen. It may look daunting, but when all is said and done we're going to have something that everybody can be proud of."