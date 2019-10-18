MENOMONIE — Looking at the murals in the Menomonie Middle School cafeteria, minority students wondered why they weren't represented.
A few weeks ago that changed.
Two new eight-foot-wide murals were recently placed on the walls, each illustrating the diversity of people.
"They wanted to see themselves represented as part of the school," middle school teacher Jason Collins said of the students who started the initiative to create the murals.
Collins, with the help of the students, began the process of finding support and funds to create the new murals celebrating diversity.
A year ago, the group received approval from school leadership and last winter Collins submitted a grant to DonorsChoose.org. The website is a place were public school teachers can request materials for their students and receive financial support from those in the community and across the country.
Word spread quickly after Collins submitted the grant and in 24 hours the project was fully funded by community members, Collins said.
"I was blown away. I did not expect it that quick," Collins said of the community support.
Community donations raised the money for one mural and the school funded the other. Collins already had an artist in mind when he began the process.
Lindsey Cherek had produced other murals around Menomonie and after previous interactions, Collins felt Cherek was the right artist for the job.
With input from the students, Cherek designed the two murals listening carefully to the ideas given by the students. This summer the murals were completed and a few weeks ago were installed.
"The more you see others and understand others, the more you have empathy for them," Collins said. "For me it was trying to create that empathy and awareness of others and the importance of that."
Collins brought one of the murals into his classroom before it was placed on the wall and had his students write a response to the art. He said it was great to see the students process what the murals meant to them and then ask why diverse images weren't already part of the school's art displays.
An event is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the middle school for those in the community who helped fund the project. Light refreshments will be available and attendees with have the chance to interact with the artist. The public is also invited.
"(The students) were really saying we want to represent all the different people so that they’re seen and heard and recognized," Collins said. "As soon as you have that happen you have that empathy come. That was really the importance of it."