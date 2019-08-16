The double-murder case against a rural Eau Claire County man is getting pushed back so his new lawyer can spend more time reviewing evidence.
Attorney Russell Hanson, who was appointed to represent Wayne W. Price in April, asked Judge Emily Long on Friday for more time to review the volumes of information on his client’s case.
Hanson said he’s already studied five large boxes of documents, but sought at least a month to go over dozens of data discs and interview a couple of witnesses as well.
Long set a Oct. 25 court date for a status update on the case at which time Hanson could withdraw his client’s guilty pleas or schedule a sentencing hearing.
Hanson was assigned to the case after Price’s prior defense attorneys left citing an ethical conflict because their client had told relatives that he felt “backed into a corner” to accept a plea agreement. That agreement would’ve held the prosecution to request no more than 28½ years in prison for Price while his defense attorneys would seek no less than 20 years.
In January, Price pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder and two counts of false imprisonment for the deaths of one of his sisters and her boyfriend in September 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, Price, 48, had called a friend on Sept. 29, 2017, and claimed that he’d gotten involved in a drug deal, did something “really stupid,” shot two people and would be going to prison.
Police arrested Price, who works as a truck driver, later that day outside of the Fall Creek Fire Station. Tests of a container found in Price’s semitrailer came back positive for methamphetamine.
Authorities searched Price’s property at 800 S. Rockie Road in Fall Creek the next day and found a Cadillac with blood on both front seats. The bodies of Elizabeth “Lisa” A. Price and David R. Dishneau were found in a shallow grave just north of the vehicle.
Autopsy results showed Lisa Price was shot once in the head and also suffered blunt force trauma to her head. Dishneau was shot twice in the head and once in the neck. The shootings of the two were believed to happen around Sept. 23, 2017 in the Cadillac owned by Price’s employer.
Price has been in jail for almost two years while his case has been pending.