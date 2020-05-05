Two Illinois men accused of shooting and killing Edwin J. Garcia-Smith in Eau Claire on March 20 will be bound over for trial.
Joe A. Moya, 27, and Juan A. Olivarez, 23, both of Chicago, appeared Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court for a preliminary hearing. The men were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide. A third suspect, 22-year-old Ian J. Kearns, died recently in Illinois.
Moya and Olivarez are each being held on a $1 million cash bond that was set on April 24. They appeared in person in court Tuesday.
During the hearing, four police officers testified about the investigation into Garcia’s death. After hearing from the officers, Judge Sarah Harless ordered the cases against both men to be bound over. No new court dates were immediately set.
Defense attorney Katherine Cook, who is representing Olivarez, asked to be heard on modifying the cash bond, but Harless said she would not amend the amount at this time.
Moya and Olivarez were arrested in Chicago on April 15. They, along with Kearns, were all members of the same street gang, authorities said.
The shooting on the south side of Eau Claire occurred at about 8:40 p.m. March 20 in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound in one of her legs. Garcia-Smith was located nearby, lying face up. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The woman was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Two suspects fled the scene. The woman told authorities that neither suspect said a word during the confrontation and shooting. She said five or six shots were fired. Garcia-Smith was shot three times in the back.
Three children, ages 5 and younger, were present in the apartment when the shooting occurred, including a 3-week-old child that was in the woman’s arms.
A gun and several shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police used the FBI database to determine a fingerprint on the gun belonged to Kearns. The three men were observed on surveillance video in several Eau Claire locations as well as toll plazas in Illinois.