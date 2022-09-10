EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott woman is being held on a $750,000 cash bail in connection with the homicide of a 46-year-old Eau Claire man.

Kristina K. Keppert, 39, made her initial appearance Friday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com