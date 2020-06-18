The Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park will be holding a virtual Fourth of July celebration this year rather than its traditional Fun Fair.
The museum and next door Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum will be closed on the day.
The Chippewa Valley Museum will use Zoom Meeting, Facebook Live and YouTube for its first virtual Fourth of July. Plans include sending video out during the day through Facebook and Instagram.
Here is the schedule of activities:
• Noon: Mayor Barron’s Fourth of July proclamation, 1918, read by Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld, with remarks to follow.
• 12:30 p.m.: 1875 Fourth of July speech, performed by Richard Kraemer.
• 1 p.m.: DIY face painting demo by Lily Schwartz of Lily’s Craft Corner.
• 2 p.m.: Fourth of Julys Past slide show, with music from the 1976 Memorial High School music department.
• 3 p.m.: Cakewalk — live drawing. Winners receive gift cards to local bakeries. Museum members automatically entered into cakewalk. Nonmembers can enter with a donation or by purchasing a membership.
• 4 p.m.: Lumberjack music, performed by Scott Dyar, sponsored by Wisconsin Logging Museum and recorded in the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp bunkhouse.
Chippewa Valley Museum is also hosting a Finding the Fourth Scavenger Hunt will run July 1 through 6. Participants answer questions that can only be found at the spots where people have celebrated the Fourth of July in years past. Chippewa Valley Museum provides the locations, map, and history.
A $100 gift certificate to Rumps Butcher Shoppe will be awarded to the first team that accurately completes all of the questions.
All participants who complete the scavenger hunt by July 6 will be entered to win a Fourth of July basket with gift certificates from local businesses; drawing to take place July 7. Finding the Fourth materials will be posted on the museum’s website and social media accounts at 5:30 on July 1.
This Virtual Fourth of July event is supported by Royal Credit Union, Charter Bank, Northwestern Bank, Visit Eau Claire, and Chippewa Valley Museum members.
More details can be found at cvmuseum.com/visit/4th-of-july.