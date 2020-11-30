EAU CLAIRE — The Children's Museum of Eau Claire has accepted an offer to buy its old downtown building and has plans to move into a temporary location.
Details haven't yet been disclosed on the party buying 220 S. Barstow St. and the future use of the building, but the museum stated in a news release that more information will come out when the sale is slated to close on Jan. 31.
“We were pleasantly surprised and pleased that an offer to purchase came within one month of listing the property for sale,” Michael McHorney, the museum's executive director, said in a news release.
The museum's old building is being sold to help the organization pay for a new facility, which is planned to open in 2022 along North Barstow Street.
Currently a patch of vacant land next to a city parking ramp, the new museum envisioned for the site will be a two-story building with exhibit halls and classrooms. Outside its doors will be an outdoor area designed for year-round use.
The museum has been closed for most of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It shut down in mid-March with the onset of the global pandemic, but then reopened on July 6 with procedures in place to limit the potential for spreading the virus. However, it closed again on Aug. 2 to curtail financial losses as attendance was low and prevent a drain on its cash reserves.
The museum has already made plans for a temporary location to host "popup" exhibits early next year.
Before its new facility is built, the museum will be operating from a space in the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. That storefront on a corner of the downtown arts center had been used by the local convention and visitors bureau as its Experience Center. However, Visit Eau Claire shut that center down when the pandemic began and the organization shifted resources toward other ways to promote and market the area.
Benny Anderson, Visit Eau Claire's executive director, said moving the museum into the space will be a win for both organizations.
“The importance of the Children’s Museum to the Chippewa Valley and especially to tourism has never been more prominent than it is right now," Anderson said in a news release. "We are so excited to be a part of a solution that allows the Children’s Museum to prepare for their amazing new project, us to move more money into marketing for the tourism industry when they need it most and utilizes the Experience Center in a way that highlights the great things that can happen in Eau Claire.”
Dubbed "Play Street, A Children's Museum Popup," it will include parts of the museum's permanent exhibits as well as play equipment. The museum also intends to use the location for in-person education programs and summer camps when it is deemed safe to do so given the COVID-19 situation.
“We look forward to keeping a presence and awareness in the community," McHorney said in the news release. "This is also a great opportunity to prototype some of the new exhibits and experiences that will be in the new museum.”