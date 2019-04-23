CHIPPEWA FALLS — In the first eight years of Spring Fest, the event has always turned a profit, and it has generated more than $100,000 for nonprofit organizations in the Chippewa Falls community, said co-organizer Hugh Crane.
“It’s a great community event. We can give back to the community that has been so good to us,” Crane said.
This year, the money raised will go to the Chippewa Area Mentor Program. Spring Fest was created by the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation and members of the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club.
The event features numerous home and garden vendors, plus live music and food, along with activities for children like face painting, balloon animals and a petting zoo.
“We’re pumped. We have a great event,” Crane said.
On Friday, local rock band Contradiction, led by Chippewa Falls police officer David Bebeau, will perform at 8 p.m. Regional favorite Boogie & Yo-Yo’z will headline at 8 p.m. Saturday.
“Boogie & the Yo-Yo’z is really the flagship of our event,” Crane said. “They may have one more show in our area this year. They will be performing some new songs. They are recording several concerts for a new live CD, and that includes Spring Fest.”
In past years, the event has drawn 2,500 to 3,000 patrons, but attendance was up slightly last year because of good weather. While cooler weather is expected this weekend, Crane reminds people that all music acts will be playing inside heated tents.
Crane said he has a full lineup of vendors.
“The week of Spring Fest, we have to turn people away, which I think speaks to the popularity of our event,” he said.
A Kubb tournament and a car show will kick off Saturday’s festivities. Crane said he is anticipating more than 100 classic cars for the show.
Sunday will be entirely free, with more events geared toward younger kids, such as pony rides, inflatables and the EXA Sports — All Star Cheer/Gymnastics team, he said.
All active and retired military, law enforcement and emergency workers will be allowed in free to the event, he added.
Crane said organizers opted to drop the 5K run on Saturday, as attendance has waned in recent years.
The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation started the event to offer another festival at the fairgrounds to compliment the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in July and Oktoberfest in September.