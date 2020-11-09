Members of the Eau Claire-based Maple Ridge Bluegrass Band took advantage of the weekend's unseasonably warm weather to practice Sunday at Carson Park. The musicians, clockwise from lower left, including Jim Nelson on guitar, Peggy Tabbot on ukulele, Mari Carlson on fiddle, Bruce Sorenson on fiddle and Larry Finseth on bass, have been getting together for socially distanced jam sessions at Carson Park about twice a month on weekday afternoons during the pandemic but decided to add a November weekend date when the weather cooperated. Hundreds of other Chippewa Valley residents followed the same strategy on a weekend with high temperatures in the 70s, flocking to area parks in advance of forecast highs in the 30s and low 40s for the next week.