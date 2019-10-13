Nationally renowned artists in the realms of Americana, rock and Native American music will perform in the coming weeks at Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Following are the particular musicians plus the dates and times of their performances as well as brief biographical information.
For tickets and more information, visit pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Over 14 albums, the Texas-based Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.
Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has earned four Grammy Awards and the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.
Among his popular songs are “Cowboy Man,” “She’s No Lady,” “If I Had a Boat,” “Church,” “If I Were the Man You Wanted” and “Closing Time.”
Tickets cost $59.50-$99.50.
Ethel with Robert Mirabal, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ethel, a string quartet, has released six feature recordings (one of them nominated for a Native American Music Award), won a Grammy Award with jazz legend Kurt Elling and performed in 14 countries and 45 states.
Ethel and Mirabal, a Native American musician, instrument builder and three-time Grammy Award winner, present a program inspired by water as the embodiment of spirit and its essential role in life on Earth.
Tickets cost $20-$55.
“An Acoustic Evening With Trey Anastasio,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Anastasio, a composer-guitarist-vocalist, has won acclaim in rock, classical and theatrical circles.
He is a founding member of Phish, one of today’s most successful and innovative rock bands. This summer, Phish completed a residency at the world-renowned Madison Square Garden in New York — an unprecedented 13-night run known as The Baker’s Dozen. The residency brought Phish’s total performances at the famed arena to 52.
Anastasio has received Grammy nominations for his recordings with Phish and for his solo work. He has collaborated with such artists as Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King and The Roots, and — as part of the trio Oysterhead — Les Claypool (Primus) and Stewart Copeland (The Police). He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical “Hands on a Hardbody,” which received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score in 2013.
In summer 2015, Anastasio joined the surviving four members of the Grateful Dead for five stadium shows, which celebrated the band’s 50th anniversary and served as the band’s farewell shows.
Tickets cost $65-$85.
“An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Hiatt’s performance will include selections from his latest album, 2018’s “The Eclipse Sessions,” which further shows his talent for skilled storytelling and keen observations of life’s twists and turns.
Hiatt also is known for albums such as “Bring the Family,” “Slow Turning” and “Crossing Muddy Waters.” His songs include “Thing Called Love,” which was famously covered by Bonnie Raitt, “Have a Little Faith in Me,” “Perfectly Good Guitar,” “Stolen Moments” and “Drive South,” to name a few.
Opening will be Logan Ledger, a Bay Area-bred singer-songwriter whose self-titled debut album was produced by 13-time Grammy Award-winner T Bone Burnett.
Tickets cost $25-$75.