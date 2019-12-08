“A Year With Frog and Toad” can be billed as a musical based on award-winning children’s stories. Or as a show that garnered multiple Tony Award nominations. But maybe the strongest recommendation could be that it’s a chance to spend quality time with friends.
That’s the message that came through in a conversation with the six cast members of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of the show, which opens Friday at The Oxford.
“The basic theme that they always connect back to is Frog and Toad’s friendship,” said Emily Ruth, playing the multiple roles of Lady Bird 1, Lizard, Young Frog and Mole 1. “It’s the most delightful thing I think about this show.”
To be sure, audiences have warmed to Frog and Toad’s musical journey. It’s based on stories in the four books by Arnold Lobel, work that earned him the rare honor of both a Caldecott Medal (given to illustrators) for “Frog and Toad Are Friends” and Newbery Meal (as author) for “Frog and Toad Together.”
The production, with music by Robert Reale and book and lyrics by Willie Reale, premiered in 2002 at the Children’s Theatre Company of Minneapolis, and the next year made it to Broadway. “Frog and Toad” earned Tony nominations for the prestigious Best Musical award as well as for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score for its upbeat, jazz-inflected melodies.
With this staging the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will have presented “Frog and Toad” four times.
Family time
Ruth discovered just how popular the show is when she brought it up to peers and family.
“I just graduated from high school last year, and I have a few friends my age who I told about the show, and they said, ‘Oh my gosh! I remember those books when I was a kid,’” she said. “And I told my father, ‘Hey, this is the show.’ And he said, ‘I remember reading those books when I was a kid.’”
Ruth was quick to add the show will be enjoyable even to those unfamiliar with Lobel’s literary achievements.
Toby Jacobson, in the role of Frog, can personally attest to the musical’s appeal among adults as well as the younger set, having seen two previous Children’s Theatre productions.
“The first time my daughter was 3; she’s 15 now,” he said. “And so I think it’s a show that has a wide age range appeal. Little kids are going to like it. There’s a lot of broad humor that will appeal to little kids. But we’re also talking about a show that uses vocabulary like ‘magnanimous.’”
Joe Burger, playing Snail and Large & Terrible Frog, appreciated the show’s pacing as it proceeds through the four seasons in which the show is set.
“The music is fun and jazzy and upbeat, the scenes go by really fast because they’re like sets of vignettes — they’re little moments in and of themselves in this year of Frog and Toad,” he said. “We’re going along this journey, this learning adventure, with Frog and Toad, with the birds and the other animals and the community. And to accompany that with such lively music that makes you want to tap your toes or dance is just enthralling.”
From page to stage
Fans of the books will be pleased to know the show stays true to the source material.
“The heart and the wit is there, the humor is there,” said Kevin Grady, in the role of Toad. In addition, it features “the characterizations of Frog as a friendly and kind of easygoing personality, and then Toad is a little more grumpy and unsure of situations and how those two interact to form a friendship. That’s all preserved in the story. And then there’s just favorite humorous situations from the book.”
Case in point, Grady explained, is the cookie story, in which Frog and Toad bake some cookies, can’t resist them and turn to the birds for help.
“And literally there’s a song in the show called ‘Cookies,’ and that’s everything that happens,” he said. “We make some cookies, we can’t stop eating them, we give them to the birds. Problem solved.”
Good humor
The humor in the show comes off as more sweet than acerbic.
“Obviously we live in a society now where so much humor is derived from cynicism,” Jacobson said. “And I enjoy that kind of humor too, but I really like the breath of fresh air that you get from a show like this where it’s funny but it’s all very good-natured funny. This show doesn’t have a cynical bone in its body.”
As such, “Frog and Toad” may serve as a respite from the divisiveness that can be seen today in, for example, political discourse.
“It will be nice to sit in a theater and not hear any of that of that (divisiveness) and just be able to laugh and just enjoy something,” said Megan Streuli, playing the roles of Lady Bird 2, Turtle, Squirrel 1, Mother Frog and Mole 3.
Popular songs
Other cast members agreed with Grady that the music will be a hit with audiences. It is challenging, Streuli said, but the required effort pays off.
“There are really tight harmonies that we’ve had to punch really hard for probably two weeks … and still there are parts where we’re still punching them,” she said. “But it’s worth it because when you hear people that come in (to rehearsals) … and they say, ‘Wow! I really like the harmonies,’ it made it all worthwhile.”
The production team offered just such a response recently during a “crew view,” she said.
Jacobson said he and his daughter are in agreement on the quality of the songs — a judgment they made when she saw the show as a 3-year-old.
“For approximately a year after that the soundtrack was the main thing that she wanted to listen to,” he said. “And so she and I heard this music over and over and over again. And I have to say there are a lot of children’s shows that I would not have been able to stomach in that way. But I found this music really enjoyable as an adult. I won’t say I put it on when she wasn’t around, but probably only because I heard it so much when she was.”
Grady’s appreciation for the songs extends beyond those for Toad.
“I think it’s telling that the songs I hum to myself in my free time are the songs that I don’t get to sing onstage,” he said. “I enjoy the songs I get to sing and I enjoy songs that I’m not a part of, and I want all of them to be a part of my day.” Streuli’s 2-year-old son has appreciated the music as well, considering that she plays the soundtrack “incessantly” while learning her parts.
“And we were in the grocery store one night, and he started singing “Cookies” in the grocery store followed by ‘Get a Load of Toad,’” she said.
In response to a question from another cast member, Streuli said they were NOT in the cookie aisle when the child broke into song.
Count among fans of the music Karen Martin, who is accompanist and pit conductor.
“The pit is going to be really fun because we have a lot of people in it who have played this before,” she said. “… And we are just getting along and having fun. It is very jazzy.”
Buddy system
But the quality of friendships may just strike the loudest chord for audiences.
“It does kind of show the lengths that a friendship can go to,” said Jackson Berhow, who will play the parts of Man Bird, Mouse, Squirrel 2, Father Frog, Mole 2. “Like Frog and Toad have a fight within one of the scenes, and it shows that their friendship perseveres through that. … It’s not all whimsy, I suppose. They still have problems. They’re small problems, comparatively, but there are still problems that they have to face.”
Other cast members’ comments suggested that the show wisely points out that friendship is a two-way street. Burger emphasized, for example, how important Frog is to Toad.
“There’s a line in the show with Toad saying, ‘Oh Frog, I’m sorry for the silly things I say and do,’” he said. “And Frog is always very level. … And we experience moments like Toad; we have our ups and downs. We go through this roller coaster of emotions. We do silly, crazy things, and sometimes we just need to be brought back down to a level where we can still have fun, but we know we need to have a little control in our lives, and having that balance between Frog and Toad just shows us what that balance is.”
By the same token, Frog values Toad’s company, Jacobson has found.
“You could watch the show and you could say, ‘Well, Frog is just infinitely patient with Toad because Toad is always getting neurotic about something or worried about something or not listening reason’,” he said. “But at the beginning of the show, Frog is worried because Toad doesn’t seem to want to get up from hibernation and Frog is kind of beside himself because he’s like, ‘It will be lonely without you.’”
In fact, one part of the show illustrates what Toad brings to the friendship, Berhow pointed out.
“There’s a whole song where Toad is worried that something horrible happened to Frog, and he’s talking about all the things that he is willing to do to in order to help Frog out of whatever situation Toad has imagined in his head will happen,” he said. “And it’s kind of sweet to be like, Oh, he’s willing to do anything to save his friend.”
There’s a universal message in that scene — and in “A Year With Frog and Toad” overall.
“It shows the goodness that can be in people or frogs or toads or whoever,” Ruth said. “It’s about what happens when people are kind to one another.”