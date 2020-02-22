As a member of numerous local bands, singer-guitarist Lucas K. Fischer showcases his talents regularly on the region’s stages. But with his group Poor Man’s Ridge, Fischer offers still another side of his musicianship.
“I was looking for a vehicle to play more rock music,” he said of the group, which got started in fall 2014. “I’ve been playing in a blues band, funk band, doing occasional jazz gigs, folk-type stuff, and I really wanted to play rock music again. And I also wanted to have a group that I could write original music for, and we could play that.”
Call it mission accomplished. The five-piece group’s self-titled, six-song EP features all originals by Fischer. Throughout the disc’s 28 minutes, the band rocks dynamically and stirs into the mix soul/funk/R&B elements.
The recording officially comes out Friday, with a release show upstairs at Stella Blues in Eau Claire.
“Poor Man’s Ridge” was produced by Fischer and Will Wall, of the band FMDown, and mastered by Evan Middlesworth at Pine Hollow studios.
Musical friends
Further explaining what he wanted with the new musical outlet, Fischer said: “My dream with that has always been to have a band that has enough cover tunes that you can play a cover gig but also enough original tunes that you sit down and play a full set and play a split bill with the original bands in town.”
With that in mind, he wrote out a list of 25 to 30 cover songs he had always wanted to play but never had the opportunity — the list is notable for its diversity. According to Poor Man’s Ridge’s Facebook page, artists include Smokey Robinson, Frank Zappa, Santana and the Rolling Stones.
Then Fischer thought about who he hoped to recruit. For a bassist, he knew he wanted Brian Trullinger.
“Brian’s a fantastic bass player,” he said. “He can play slap like nobody’s business, and he’s just very proficient.”
He also hoped to interest Billy Angell, with whom Fischer plays in Rhythm Posse and Jenny and the Jets. “Billy and I have a great musical connection, so I thought I wanted to have Billy in the band too,” he said.
Fischer also planned to bring in an additional singer because, while he also sings, having another vocalist would open up other possibilities for the band. A drummer would be needed as well.
Flash forward to a Monday night at The Plus, where Fischer was playing a regular gig with Jenny and the Jets. By good fortune, his soon to be band mates, including vocalist Sarah Spindler and drummer Billy Cooney, were there.
“Sarah was down, and Brian had stopped down, and Billy Cooney had stopped down, and I had all these people standing around, and I went, ‘Oh my god, perfect. Will you guys be in this band? Here’s a song list,’” he said. “They’re all like, ‘This looks great, let’s do it.’”
Deep experience
The musicians all play in other groups besides Poor Man’s Bridge.
Angell, for instance, also plays in a Grateful Dead cover band called Deadication, JFT Party Band and Nick Foytik on his blues material as well as in Poor Man’s Ridge, Rhythm Posse and Jenny and the Jets.
“I’m easy; I’ll play with pretty much anybody,” Angell joked.
Angell and Fischer got to know Spindler through local band the Pheromones, and she also performs in Dead Ringer.
For Fischer, in addition to the aforementioned groups he performs in Code Blue, Hey Joe, Eggplant Heroes, Acoustihoo and in a duo setting with Catya.
The band members’ busy musical schedules mean they have to make sure they keep their calendar up to date. As Angell said: “It builds a lot of angst in you sometimes and a lot of worry about trying to figure things out. Like Decadent Cabaret is coming up (March 5 through 7), I’m playing on the Friday night and I agreed to it, and then I remembered I have another gig too. It works out I can make them both.”
Blending talents
The advantage, Angell and Fischer agreed, is that it makes them better musicians.
“I don’t think any one of those bands on those lists are the same genre so it really opens things up,” Angell said. “It’s not just us either. Almost all of the musicians in town play in at least two or three bands.”
Fischer expounded on the benefits of differing musical efforts.
“Where it makes you better is there’s different personalities and not just talking-wise personalities but playing personalities so you learn to standardize communication so you’re able to communicate and listen very well onstage,” he said. “And that oftentimes makes the difference between an OK performance and a great performance. If you’ve got a group of musicians that are all really listening and you’re in tune, no one’s getting in each other’s way, and you’re communicating really well, and that makes the night so much more fun. And I think the audience usually picks up on that too.”
Getting things rolling
Although the band had been working regularly and Fischer had been writing songs, the making of the record came about quickly, thanks to a local filmmaker.
Jason Boehm, producer of “The Telemarketer,” a locally made romantic comedy that premiered in 2018 at the Eau Claire World Film Festival, heard Fischer play the song “Poor Man’s Ridge” with Acoustihoo one night; afterward he told Fischer he wanted the song in his movie. Boehm added that he knew about the group Poor Man’s Ridge, and he wanted a version featuring Spindler on vocals.
So the group got a date with Wall’s studio and finished it in time to appear on “The Telemarketer” soundtrack. Then the band finished work on the other five tracks.
Fischer wrote all six of the songs over about 10 years, he said, and two of them, the opening rocker “Lock it Down” and the funkier “Breathe In,” were penned specifically for the EP.
“It’s awesome to finally have this material down with a good recording guy, good studio and good musicians,” Fischer said, “and just to be able to sit and make sure that the end product is coming out properly. We went over and rechecked some solos and stuff; it was actually an extremely quick process.”
The smooth recording process was greatly helped, Fischer said, by the tight rhythm section of bassist Trullinger and drummer Jim Hermann, who replaced Cooney about two years ago.
“Those guys had their tracks done the first night and didn’t have to come back again,” Fischer said.
Hermann’s experience as a jazz drummer helped give the album a more soulful feel, Fischer said, although all the musician have a flair for that musical style.
“We have an easier time getting funky than getting heavy,” Fischer said.
Angell especially favors that direction.
“I push a lot of the funk stuff,” he said. “That’s kind of where I live because I’ve noticed that if you play something really funky, even if people aren’t up dancing, they’re hearing it and they still move, even if they’re sitting there.”
Fischer credited Wall for his work on the EP.
“Will was enormously helpful on this project,” he said. “He recorded everything for us, he had good suggestions on how to get the arrangements to tighten them up and make them really work. And then he helped me with the album art.”
Matter of timing
Asked if the band waited the right amount of time before releasing music, Fischer quipped, “Yes, because I could afford it.”
He also was pleased that the musicians had a good deal of experience with the songs and each other.
“The nice thing about where we’re at doing this album that, instead of being that basement band that had rehearsed so stringently, we actually had a number of gigs under our belt so there was a cohesion there and it does come out on the album,” he said.
They also knew the material well, Angell added. “And you always read these stories about these bands who rent the studio and get there and then start writing their songs,” he said. “We had been doing these songs for a long time, we’d been playing them live.”
By the time all members of Poor Man’s Ridge heard the completed project, Fischer, who was in communication with Middlesworth on the mastering, had listened to it many more times than the others. So he was a bit nervous about how everyone would react. He needn’t have worried.
“When we finally sat down and listened to it as a band, we were sitting down at Sarah’s picnic table, and everyone was just kind of going, ‘This is a really good album,’” he said.