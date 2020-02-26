The North Carolina man accused of sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography, in a case connected to Altoona school superintendent Dan Peggs, will remain in custody.
Bryan L. Ragon, 43, of Charlotte appeared in U.S. District Court, Western District of North Carolina, on Tuesday.
At the hearing, Judge David Keesler ordered Ragon to remain in custody, noting that "weight of the evidence against the defendant is strong" and that a conviction would result in a "lengthy period of incarceration."
A court document Keesler signed states that "the defendant has little prior record and had family present to support him but the charges are shocking and the government's forecast of the evidence is formidable," explaining why Ragon wasn't released after the hearing. The document concludes that "no conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person or the community."
Ragon will return to court March 23.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the West District of North Carolina, Ragon is accused of trafficking a minor in North Carolina, Wisconsin and elsewhere between Dec. 16 and 31, 2015.
In the same month Peggs is accused of using an iPhone to record a minor in a sexually explicit act — December 2015 — Ragon is accused of receiving child pornography, based on news releases on the two indictments.
Peggs, 32, spent the weekend in jail on child pornography and sex trafficking charges, and is out of jail and living in the Madison area. He is prohibited from returning to buildings in the Altoona School District.
If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge alone. On the child pornography charge, the penalty ranges from 15 to 30 years in prison.
Investigations into Peggs and Ragon were part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.