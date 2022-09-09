EAU CLAIRE — The state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the people associated with this month's officer involved shooting in Eau Claire. 

The person shot was Clayton T. Livingston, 34. The Eau Claire police officers who fired shots are Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson. Sperry and Johnson have five and two years of experience in law enforcement, respectively.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com