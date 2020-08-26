EAU CLAIRE — Nearly five decades ago, Roger Dale spent a good portion of four years with the upper half of his body hanging outside a flying airplane.
No, Dale didn’t enjoy a performance stint on the stunt plane circuit. His death-defying act was part of his job with the U.S. Air Force during a Vietnam War deployment from 1969 to 1973.
Dale, a staff sergeant with the 16th Special Operators Squadron, was an illuminator operator on an AC-130 Spectre gunship.
Forty-seven years after his honorable discharge, the Vietnam veteran from Eau Claire was recognized Wednesday afternoon for his service by the national nonprofit group Quilts of Valor.
“From our hearts to yours, thank you for your service,” the Iowa-based foundation’s Wisconsin coordinator, Karen Demaree, told Dale before presenting him with a patriotic quilt comprised of American flag squares surrounding soaring bald eagle artwork.
Dale proudly draped the quilt over his shoulders, despite Wednesday’s 90 degree temperatures, in the presentation in front of about 25 friends and relatives, including several members of the American Legion Post 53 honor guard.
The scaled-down ceremony took place in Dale’s front yard on the East Side Hill — a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Dale’s wife, Jane, acknowledged it was a bit disappointing not to be able to host a big shindig at the American Legion for the occasion, she said, “It’s still a huge honor and a special day for Roger.”
Dale rarely talks about his time in the military, with his wife reporting that he usually just says he did his duty to the best of his ability.
Not that he doesn’t have stories worth telling.
Dale, now 70, said he enlisted in the Air Force after getting his draft notice, in part because he didn’t want to go into the Army and get shot at.
Little did he know he ultimately would end up flying 162 combat missions over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, with part of his role involving watching for anti-aircraft fire and telling the pilot what evasive maneuvers were necessary.
“I didn’t know until the last minute that I had to be hanging out of the aircraft,” said Dale, who added a motorcycle face shield to his flak helmet and donned winter gear for the role despite being deployed in a tropical climate. “That was tough.”
Dale’s duties also included launching flares to help mark where the fire was coming from.
All of this, by the way, took place at night as the gunship used low-light TVs and electronic sensors to identify and target enemy vehicles and supply lines. AC-130s are credited with destroying more than 10,000 trucks in the war.
“I took it very seriously because I had 15 people to be responsible for, and I didn’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Dale, who acknowledged being against the war when he enlisted and not feeling like it was real until he saw bullets coming at him.
Remarkably, everyone on his AC-130 crew survived, Dale said, even when the plane was struck by “one lucky shot” with a shell, blowing a hole in the belly of the gunship and causing serious injuries to one crew member. After the crew tossed excess ammunition out of the plane to make it as light as possible, the pilot was able to land safely.
The plane, which never flew again in Southeast Asia, later was repaired and is now on static display at Hurlburt Field in Florida.
Dale was nominated to be a recipient of a Quilt of Valor by family friends from Georgia.
The organization has presented more than 252,000 high-quality quilts since its founding in 2003. The Quilts of Valor website says the goal is to provide comfort and healing to veterans touched by war.
“These people have given their best and we may as well give it back to them,” Demaree said. “Many of them have never really been thanked for their service, especially those veterans from the Vietnam era, and the quilts send the message that their service really is appreciated.”
Jane Dale’s cousin, Mary Gadwill of Altoona, called the honor “well-deserved and a long time coming” and said it was nice to see something happy and encouraging at a difficult time for the nation.