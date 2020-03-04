The U.S. National Snowshoe Championship will return to Eau Claire in 2021, bringing participants from across the country.
Jason Krueger, sports sales manager at Visit Eau Claire, said the event, which will take place Feb. 26-28, 2021, has an estimated economic impact of $81,000.
The Eau Claire Sports Commission, Visit Eau Claire and the Chippewa Off Road Bike Association (CORBA) have teamed up to bring the event back to the city. It was previously here in 2015.
“We had over 300 runners, close to 400,” Krueger said of the 2015 event. “It was the second-largest crowed they’ve ever had. We put in a bit for it, and we were fortunate enough to win the bid. Eau Claire is in a unique spot to showcase these outdoor, winter events.”
According to the U.S. National Snowshoe Championship website, 192 participants competed in the 2020 event last weekend in Leadville, Colo., including 10 from Wisconsin and six from Minnesota. However, participants came from California, Alaska, Maine and New York.
“There will be quite a few (from outside the area),” Krueger said. “They have a pretty good following, doing qualifying events across the country before coming here. It’s a pretty cool event.”
The event will be held at the Eau Claire County fairgrounds. Krueger praised CORBA for its work on creating snowshoe courses and trails in that area. Over the next year, the groups will meet routinely to make sure the course is groomed and prepared, and if needed, snow is made or brought to the site.
“I’m extremely excited for (our organizations) to showcase what Eau Claire has done the last few years,” Krueger said. “Snowshoe is continuously growing and expanding across the country. We hope this is a springboard to continue to go after this event.”
In recent years, the event has been held in Cable, Wisconsin, in 2019, Woodford, Vermont, in 2018, and Bend, Oregon, in 2017. It features 5K and 10K races, plus kids run/walk races.
To learn more, visit snowshoeracing.com.