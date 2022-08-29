EAU CLAIRE — “Now Hiring.”
Around the country, school districts are accommodating for unprecedented teacher shortages.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that rural districts in Texas will operate on four-day weekly schedules due to lack of staff this fall; schools in Florida are asking veterans with no teaching backgrounds to take on educational roles; and the state of Arizona is now allowing college students to step in and run classrooms.
From Flynn Elementary School, to South Middle School, to Memorial High School, royal blue and white hiring signs dot the lawns of Eau Claire’s schools all around the city just days before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
According to Michael Johnson, superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District, 16 full-time teaching positions and an estimated 40 hourly positions remain unfilled as of Friday. Most of the full-time positions, he added, are for special education roles.
But Johnson indicated those numbers aren’t as bad as they could be.
“We’re very confident about all our other grade level and content area staff numbers in the system at this point,” Johnson said. “Basically, for a school district our size, we’re very pleased, as opposed to past years.”
And numbers released by a recent Institute of Education Sciences survey actually back Johnson’s point.
Earlier in the summer, the IES survey found that the average American school reported having 3.4 open teaching positions. The Eau Claire school district has 24 schools, correlating to a total average of 81.6 open teaching positions — a far-cry from the district’s actual number.
Johnson said the district welcomed over 200 new staff this summer. Firm numbers now don’t necessarily indicate a lack of staff turnover, though.
Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators and ECASD teacher of 28 years, said despite the district’s relatively stable number of positions, external strain is added when people leave through retirement, take new job offers or leave the field entirely.
“As a society, we’ve been underfunding and undervaluing our educators and our educational system for decades,” Goings stated. “This has resulted in current staff second-guessing their decision to remain in education and it has also caused fewer young people to go into the profession.”
Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to covering issues in schools, similarly found that, in reality, most classrooms this year will have a teacher in place on the first day of school.
However, factors like “high levels of teacher stress, more teaching positions to fill, a long-term decline in people training to become teachers, and competition from jobs outside schools” are making teacher recruitment and retention harder than usual. High-poverty schools, Chalkbeat noted, will be most vulnerable to these challenges.
“Compensation is one key element of this,” Goings said. “Is the district offering a competitive wage within both the local area within the greater region? This has become increasingly difficult partly due to the way the state funds the educational system.
“In retaining staff, districts need to account both for the financial future of the employee, but also the mental health of their staff,” he added. “Living through COVID has been difficult for everyone. Teaching through COVID has been monumental. Education has also become more politicized over the years.”
Because of these challenges, Johnson said staff wellness will be a primary focus for the district moving forward this year. He commended new and returning staff for their commitment to the field.
“Let’s face it, the last three years have been the most difficult in anyone’s educational career,” Johnson said. “But it’s a credit to our veteran staff for staying with us and it’s a credit to our new staff for choosing us. Amidst all the difficulty they still chose to get into this field and to help students and their families.”
A Texas study that found that in 2010, 13% of college students expressed interest in teaching. By 2020, that percentage had dropped to 7%.
Johnson said one of the district’s key strategies for keeping attracting employees is by utilizing the area’s universities.
He said the district and school board have worked hard with UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls to foster relationships with education students who may be interested in joining the district after they graduate.
“Our school board has been very consistent and very steadfast in their desire and commitment to attract and retain excellent candidates,” Johnson explained. “And I think part of that has to do with how, over the past couple of years, we’ve really tried to … continue to strengthen that relationship and communication with our area universities.”