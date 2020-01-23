As I exhaled, a billowing cloud of swirling white breath lifted high into the air.
The snowstorm had passed, and now the temps were plunging. I adjusted my collar a little higher and pulled my hat down over my ears, feeling the cold.
Tracks indicated that a fox and a couple of deer had walked across the meadow. A few turkeys had also wandered through the area recently.
Tall golden grasses poked through the deep crusted snow, bobbing in the gentle, yet biting wind. More animal tracks crisscrossed the gray landscape … a squirrel there, a mouse in the grasses, a rabbit over there. Out on the Yellow River, I could hear swans honking as they huddled together against the biting wind.
This hasn’t been a terribly cold winter, but the snow is getting deep up north and I wondered just how well the deer are doing, how much feed the turkeys are finding as they try to claw through the hard crust formed by melting and freezing snow from storms past.
Winter Severity Index (WSI) is a tool used by the Department of Natural Resources to measure winter impact on wildlife. It uses the number of days with a minimum temperature of zero degrees as a measure of winter air chill, and the number of days with 18 inches of snow on the ground to estimate the snow hazard. Days when both conditions occurred are scored as 2. These are added together from Dec. 1 through April 30 to obtain the WSI.
Winters are considered “mild” if the calculated WSI is less than 50, “moderate” if it is between 50 and 80, “severe” if it is between 80 and 100, and “very severe” if the WSI exceeds 100.
Looking at the landscape, I wondered what the northern WSI was, and how the wildlife was doing. I was surprised when I contacted DNR biologist Nancy Christel from the Spooner DNR Service Station at the answer I got.
“The WSI is not too bad,” she reported. “We haven’t really reached the 16-inch snow depth in the Spooner and Webster areas, though we were really close in December.”
But a warm-up, she said, melted a lot of the snow on the ground and compacted it.
The Minong area in northern Washburn County, however, has received more snow and is experiencing a slightly harsher winter at this point.
But the deer, Christel said, are doing well, as are the turkeys she has seen.
“There have been no reports of turkeys dead,” she said. “I have seen several flocks, and they look like they are getting around well. They didn’t look to be having trouble.”
This was a relief. I recalled the record snows in the winter of 2013, when people shoveling snow simply ran out of places to put it.
The turkey flocks in northern Wisconsin did have problems that year, and birds literally fell dead out of the trees they were perched in due to starvation. They couldn’t reach food because of the snow depth.
They would dig into farmers’ fields, trying to reach corn scattered on the ground. I saw many of them die there, their tales sticking up out of the holes they never pulled out of. It was a terribly sad sight, their feathers blowing in the unforgiving winter wind.
Other live birds I saw were very thin and you could tell they would not last long. I was hoping we were not in for a repeat.
“This year, so far, they are doing well,” Christel reported. “So far, the winter hasn’t been bad for them. I’ve seen a lot of flocks. When you seem to lose some seems to be closer to spring when they just can’t make it to the milder weather, they’ve just had enough.”
Deer, she said, also seem to be able to move around well this year. They are walking where they want, and do not seem to be yarding up in one spot as they tend to do in harder conditions.
It was good news, and of course we will have to see what the rest of the winter brings. The usually snowy months of February and March are still ahead and could bring problems.
I looked across the winter landscape, and observed life all around me. The wild creatures were simply going about their lives, fielding whatever challenges winter had to offer.
I marveled at the woodpeckers and chickadees at the feeders, tiny balls of fluffy feathers that somehow endure the sometimes brutal cold every single night.
My eyes focused on a brilliant red cardinal as it flew in and out quickly, taking a few seeds for a meal.
Nearby, a plump grey squirrel was scolded by a far smaller red squirrel as they competed for the best morsels of food.
Mother Nature really is amazing as it survives these chilly months.
Survival is an every day struggle in the wild. We likely wouldn’t last too long if forced to fend for ourselves outside. But the songbirds, deer, turkeys, squirrels, waterfowl, rabbits and other wild creatures endure. Somehow, they find a way.
Thornley is Spooner Advocate sports editor.