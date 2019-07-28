CHIPPEWA FALLS – Carter Hesselman jumped around the mound and hooted and hollered.
The Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 pitcher was celebrating the final out – a ground ball to third baseman Connor Stoik who threw to first baseman Cooper Kapanke.
It saved Hesselman’s mound gem but more importantly advanced Eau Claire to the Final Four of the American Legion AAA state tournament on Gannon Family Field at Casper Park.
In a near-perfect performance, Hesselman retired the first 15 batters he faced and allowed only two baserunners – both on late-inning singles – in hurling the 1-0 win over Rock County from the Janesville area.
“I was super pumped up and jumped around,” said the Eau Claire North product. “I got nervous in the seventh when they put a runner on third base.”
And he admitted he had help. It came from one of the game’s other heroes, Joel Zachow.
With Pizza Hut clinging to a 1-0 lead, Corbin Ovist led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and took second on a ground out to third. Jared Emerson, the next batter then grounded sharply into the hole between first and second. When it looked like the ball might get through and score the tying run, Zachow dove for the ball, came up with it and threw to Kapanke for the out.
“I just let the instincts flow,” Zachow said. “I just wanted to get him out and get us the win. When I got up I went ‘Ohh’ maybe it’s a little short but Cooper got it.”
Oh, yes, don't forget that Zachow drove in the game’s only run.
It came with two out in the top of fifth. Joe Feck – another Pizza Hut hero -- dropped an 0-2 pitch between three fielders down the right field line and raced to second for a double.
Zachow, who had half of the Post 53 hits in a 3-for-3 day, followed with a sharp grounder past third into left off loser Tyler Aasen – who pitched a great game himself – and watched as Feck raced home.
“I was just trying to get a strike and hit it hard somewhere,” Zachow said. “We needed a run.”
Pizza Hut Manager Mark Faanes had praise for Feck’s play.
“We had him taking two pitches and he hit an 0-2 pitch for the double,” Faanes said. “He also did a great job calling the game behind the plate.”
Tournament play was under a brief weather delay following the game with three more games scheduled to round out the Final Four.
Pizza Hut is scheduled for a 5 p.m. game today against an opponent to be determined. The tournament runs through Tuesday.
Mark Faanes was among those who was getting edgy in the late innings.
“We were all a little nervous,” he said. “Our guys just played a great game. Every time Hesselman needed an out, he got it. And we made good plays on defense that you have to make in a 1-0 game.”
Hesselman took a perfect game into the sixth after striking out nine of the 18 batters he faced without issuing a walk. He finished the game with 93 pitches.
After Micah Overley broke up the no-hitter as the leadoff batter in the sixth, he took the next three batters in order. Five of the final six outs were on ground balls.
“I like ground balls better than fly balls and I was pounding the bottom,” he said, using a fastball, curve, slider and change. “This was definitely one of my better games.”
Unlike Saturday when Post 53 rapped 22 hits in a 19-1 win over Chippewa Falls, the bats were not as active as there was a problem solving the slants of Aasen who struck out only three but forced 13 pop flys.
Pizza Hut (21-14) could not convert with three runners in scoring position in the first four innings. Rock County was eliminated and finished 24-12.
According to Dan Lukas, American Legion baseball director out of DePere, it was a state record 35th time Eau Claire has qualified for the Final Four and an 86th win, one behind leading La Crosse.
Pizza Hut, which lost its opener 4-3 to Appleton, was the state champion in 2017 and finished runnerup last year, qualifying for the Midwest Regional both times.
“We’ll have to come to play tomorrow, we’ve got enough arms and we’ll have to do everything else to keep competing,” Faanes said. “At this point, we’ve made the Final Four and are one win from the championship round.”
Other scores from late Saturday games saw Oshkosh beat Rock County 4-3 and Appleton roll over Wisconsin Rapids 11-1.
EAU CLAIRE PIZZA HUT/POST 53 1, ROCK COUNTY 0
PIZZA HUT (1)
AB-R-H-RBI: Gabe O’Brien, cf, 3-0-1-0, Connor Stoik, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Marcus Cline, ss, 3-0-1-0, Ethan Kjellberg, dh, 3-0-0-0, Cooper Kapanke, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Logan Rasmussen, lf, 3-0-0-0, Jack Fentress, rf, 3-0-0-0, Joe Feck, c, 3-1-1-0, Joel Zachow, 2b, 3-0-3-1. Totals 25-1-6-1.
ROCK COUNTY (0)
Sam Nemetz, cf, 3-0-0-0, Corbin Ovist, ss, 3-0-1-0, Drew Ries, 3b, 3-0-0-0, Jared Emerson, 1b, 3-0-0-0, Tyler Aasen, p, 3-0-0-0, Jake Raisbeck, lf, 2-0-0-0, Micah Overley, 2b, 2-0-1-0, Casey Stone, rf, 1-0-0-0, Dalton Madsen, c, 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-2-0.
Pizza Hut 000 010 0 — 1 6 0
Rock County 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
LOB — Pizza Hut 6, Rock County 2. DP –Rock County. 2B – Feck. SB – Cline. SAC – Stoik, Stone.
IP H R ER BB SO
Pizza Hut
Carter Hesselman, W 7 2 0 0 0 9
Rock County
Aasen, L 7 6 1 1 2 3
WP – Aasen. Balk – Aasen. U – Dick Smith, Denny Whiteside, Matt Korger. T – 1:28.