Growing up, Chris Buske recalls enjoying the time he was able to spend playing outdoors the most.
But it seems to be a different world for his three young children, who are growing up in times where technology — phones, Netflix and video games — dominate kids’ time.
“I think our children are missing out on some critical life experiences and even potentially physical and mental and social development opportunities that they would get through interacting with other kids in the park and just being out in nature,” Buske said. “We really want them to get back to nature, and we want to create a space that kids enjoy.”
In hopes of getting kids — and folks of all ages — back outdoors and to community spaces like neighborhood parks, the East Side Hill Neighborhood Association is launching a fundraising initiative to revitalize Boyd Park.
Proposed improvements to the park include new playground equipment and trails, improved access to the Eau Claire River, more trees, preservation of the park’s ice skating area, a community garden, prairie upgrades such as an educational pollinator lab and more.
“We feel like our green space — our parks like Boyd Park, Owen Park or Phoenix Park — are a valuable resource to our community as a space,” Buske, leader of the association’s Boyd Park Plus committee, “for neighbors to come together and to interact with each other and tear down some of these barriers that social media and the news lately have kind of built up and allow us to get to know each other on some common ground.”
Buske said Boyd Park Plus started as an idea within the neighborhood association to revitalize the park about two years ago. In a survey conducted in 2018, residents of the East Side Hill reported that their number one neighborhood concern was making improvements to Boyd Park, located on Main Street between McGraw and Summer streets.
Improvements at the park, however, were not on the city’s docket for seven or eight years. So the association elected to create its own plan and raise money through private donations and grants, working with the city to establish a memorandum of understanding.
Jeff Pippenger, community services director for the city, said several groups and organizations have worked with the city to make projects like these happen, such as the Veterans’ Tribute Trail proposed by a group of community veterans and the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club’s initiative for improvements geared toward “active aging” at McDonough Park, 800 Centre St.
“This is a way for neighborhood groups to add some other amenities besides what we typically put into parks,” Pippenger said. “We were able to work with the (East Side Hill Neighborhood Association) and develop a strategy for some improvements they wanted to make.”
Now that a formal agreement has been forged with the city, Buske said the committee is focused on fundraising $10,000 for a professional plan and design, which he hopes will be completed by fall. Once that is completed, Buske said they will know how much more they will need to raise and when the improvements could be completed by.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the association has raised $1,200 on its Fundly site.
Part of this process, Buske said, is also getting the word out about the project and gathering more community input, starting with an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St.
“We need this to be sustainable and we need this to be not just an improved park, but a park that actually gets used,” Buske said. “We really want this to be a neighborhood push; a collaborative effort.”
Gabe Brummett, founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association, is excited to see the proposed park improvements coming to fruition. The group has been in conversations with the neighborhood association about building a skate park within Boyd since 2013.
Although a skate park is not included as one of the proposed improvements so far, it will likely be folded into the improvements once the Skaters Association raises $75,000 to $100,000. So far, Brummett said the group has raised nearly $50,000.
“I’m excited to see what they come up with because the more opportunities we have in public parks for everybody to participate in and get out and be active, the better,” Brummett said. “The quality and diversity of parks is an important thing and we’re just trying to get something build that our community needs in a city that has ordinances against (skateboarding) and not enough space provided to do it legally.”