Whether they’re seeking to meet their neighbors or raise an issue to City Hall, Eau Claire has recently seen growing interest in residents forming neighborhood associations.
Eau Claire City Councilwoman Emily Berge hopes to bring together new associations with longstanding ones at a summit she’s planning next month at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave.
“We’re hopeful it will be the first step in creating a partnership or relationship between the neighborhood associations,” Berge said.
She’s recently been reaching out to the many associations — Eau Claire lists about 15 active ones now — to spread word about the Nov. 15 evening summit, which is intended to allow different neighborhoods to share advice and forge relationships with each other.
The summit will have breakout groups for neighborhood representatives to participate in on the topics of fundraising, best practices, growing your association, communication strategies and drafting neighborhood plans. Following that, there will be a panel discussion with City Council members and city employees.
Berge, who was elected in April 2018, has been an advocate for creating new associations in the district she represents on Eau Claire’s north side. She’s been involved in creating the Princeton Area and Sundet Park associations, the resurgence of the Airport Neighborhood Association and a Pinehurst neighborhood group that’s about to become officially recognized.
Neighbors in the Princeton Valley area in the far northeast corner of Eau Claire have been talking for several years about forming an association, but that just recently came to fruition, according to Ken Van Es, a leader in that group.
“There was not really one event that prompted the formation but continued development in the area was the catalyst that helped move the process forward,” he said in an email. “I think many of us want to have a voice in what goes on around our neighborhood and it seems the City Council values neighborhood associations.”
Fostering better communication with neighbors, coordinating social events and beautifying their area are other benefits of forming an association, Van Es said.
And one particular project the Princeton Valley association is working on is getting a small playground in their neighborhood. Progress on that has been slow, Van Es said, but it continues.
Often associations become active when there is an issue affecting them, Berge said, such as the Airport Neighborhood Association recently mounting a successful protest against the placement of a sex offender within its borders. But she added that associations also form when neighbors simply seek a way to meet each other and plan events, such as annual picnics, block parties or large thrift sales.
“I think people really want to meet their neighbors more, get to know them and be more connected as a community,” she said.
And from her perspective as a councilwoman, Berge said associations provide a great way for her to communicate with constituents — both seeking their input on a policy and keeping residents updated on council decisions.
“It allows me to build relationships with the neighborhoods. I really value that,” she said.
Berge and several others on the council have advocated for more city support to neighborhood associations, which is showing up in the budget being prepared for next year.
The proposed 2020 city budget includes $200 for each of the 15 neighborhood associations to help them with administrative costs, such as sending out mailers to members.
Four associations — East Side Hill, Historic Randall Park, North Riverfronts and Sundet Park — also get $200 each in funding through the Community Development Block Grant program as they are in census tracts that contain lower-income households.