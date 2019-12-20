A family-owned hardware store and variety shop is closing this weekend after many years of service to Eau Claire.
John Thompson, partner with his late brother Thomas in Thompson’s True Value Hardware, 319 E. Clairemont Ave., said that Sunday is the last day the business will be open.
“The store has meant the world to me my whole life,” John Thompson said Friday afternoon in a short break he had between helping customers and getting hugs from well-wishers who dropped by the store.
It was an emotional day, he said, recalling that his time there goes back to when he was a fifth grader, helping his parents by sweeping up in front of the store.
Word-of-mouth about the store closing had spread in the past couple days with customers, former employees and friends of the Thompson family saddened to hear the news.
Liz Anderson, who had lived next door to John and Donna Thompson for 30 years in Eau Claire, would still travel from her new home in Chippewa County to shop there or catch up with her old neighbors.
“I knew where I could go to get what I needed,” Anderson said.
For decades the Thompson family has run the True Value and the adjoining variety store business on busy Clairemont Avenue, selling a vast selection of goods.
The neighborhood store had meticulously organized nuts and bolts, hand tools, small household appliances, lawn care products, pet fish and aquariums, grills, general store items and lawnmowers parked outside in summertime.
When Anderson struggled to find a specific bolt or screw, she said an employee or often the Thompsons themselves would come to her rescue, plucking the perfect piece out of the many plastic bins of small parts.
“They seemed to know what the customers were looking for,” she said.
That “small-town service” was something the store was well-known for, Anderson added.
A post to social media app Nextdoor on Thursday afternoon from an Eau Claire resident who heard of the store’s closing quickly got responses from others who fondly recalled time there.
Ken Smith worked there for four years while attending college in 1971 while the hardware store when it was Lieberum’s True Value, according to his post on Nextdoor. He recalled that newly hired sales clerks had to spend two weeks learning about everything in the store so they could give knowledgeable advice to customers.
Thomas E. and Lois J. Thompson, who already owned the neighboring variety store, bought the adjoining True Value in 1975 from Carl and Edith Lieberum, according to Eau Claire County land records.
The deed to the store later went to son Thomas L. Thompson, who owned it until he died on Jan. 10, which passed ownership of the property along to his widow, Suzanne.
Smith recently returned to Eau Claire after living elsewhere for 40 years, and said on Nextdoor that the hardware store again became a “go-to” place to shop and reminisce with the Thompsons.
Others posting to Nextdoor bemoaned the loss of another small hardware store, citing Parr’s Hardware, 2618 W. Moholt Drive, as among the last remaining in Eau Claire.
Jacobson’s Ace Hardware has a location at 2618 Birch St.
Anderson credited her neighbors with doing their best to keep the small shop open given competition from bigger chain stores and businesses that sell through the Internet.
“They have tried so hard to keep that store open,” she said.
Anderson added that the closing of State Street for roadwork this summer and fall also impacted the business by making it more difficult for customers in the nearby Putnam Heights and Third Ward neighborhoods to drive there.
What will happen next to the store has not yet been officially disclosed. John Thompson said he couldn’t discuss its future yet, stating that it is currently a confidential matter.
If it is in the process of being sold, documents for a transfer of ownership had not been filed at the Eau Claire County Register of Deeds Office as of Friday.