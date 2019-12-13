With the owner of Seven Mile Creek Landfill seeking approval for a fourth expansion in the past 20 years, some town of Seymour neighbors are saying they deserve more protection from the negative impacts of living next to a growing mountain of garbage.
Advanced Disposal informed local government officials in November 2018 that the Ponte Vedre, Fla.-based company intended to grow the area where trash can be dumped by 12.5 acres and allow it to be piled as much as 60 feet higher than currently allowed over a 22-acre area.
“This expansion is going to be huge, and it’s gotten to the breaking point for some of us,” said Kathy Campbell, who lives about a half mile from the landfill and can see it from the house she and her husband built in 1996.
As the landfill continually expands, the problems experienced by neighbors multiply, Campbell said, rattling off a list of complaints including noise, odor, traffic, rats, seagulls and litter blowing out of garbage trucks and onto local roadsides.
“We pick up garbage constantly, we have to wash our siding and windows more than most people and I don’t know anybody out here who ever opens their windows in the summer, so our air conditioning costs are higher,” she said. “People who live near the landfill are impacted in many ways most people don’t realize. It’s a big, dirty secret.”
The landfill, which opened in 1978 as a county-owned site, now accepts about 1,660 tons of waste per day in its 79.5-acre active sector. The last expansion, approved in 2016, increased the landfill’s maximum elevation by about 40 feet.
The Landfill Siting Committee, composed of representatives of the city of Eau Claire, town of Seymour and Eau Claire County, has proposed a change in the latest local impact agreement that would address one other major concern of neighbors: the impact on property values of the landfill next door.
The property value guarantee proposal — a requirement in place at other state landfills but not previously in Eau Claire County — would require Advanced Disposal to pay landowners within a mile of the landfill the fair market value of their property if it doesn’t sell or pay the difference if it sells below fair market value, said Anders Helquist, the Eau Claire attorney representing the Siting Committee.
Committee member Thomas Kemp said the increased visibility of the landfill, if the proposed expansion is approved by the state Department of Natural Resources, justifies increased protections for nearby residents.
“If we can get this guarantee approved, it gives people a ticket out if they don’t want to deal with this anymore,” said Kemp, chairman of the economics department at UW-Eau Claire. “It ensures that nobody is going to lose money on this deal.”
Campbell called the proposed property value guarantee “heartening” but still worries that a clause giving the landfill operator the right to match any offer could pave the way for more expansion — beyond the 331 acres the DNR says Advanced Disposal already owns at the site — and greater neighborhood repercussions in the future.
Payments sought
The local impact agreement also could include more provisions to benefit neighbors, including what are called “sociological payments” in agreements signed by several other state landfills, Campbell maintained. Such direct payments to neighbors, ranging from about $1,000 to more than $3,000 per year, are intended to compensate people for the negative side effects of living close to landfills.
“We could negotiate those direct payments, as other communities do, and take care of our people,” Campbell said, noting that about 100 homes are located within a mile of the landfill. “I understand there’s got to be a landfill and it’s got to be somewhere, but you can’t put all of the burden on one group of people. We’re not being respected.”
However, Seymour town chairman Doug Kranig, a member of the siting committee, argued that it’s fairer to distribute payments from the landfill operator among all area residents rather than just a small group of people who bought or built homes near the landfill.
“Why should a handful of people benefit who chose to live out there knowing the landfill was there? You make that decision and you should be responsible for that,” he said, noting that people don’t get compensated for living near freeways or airports. “Why should we penalize other residents whose garbage service rates would probably increase?”
Instead, the committee proposed an increase in the tipping fee from $1.64 to $3.74 per ton of solid waste — additional revenue that would be divided among local governments.
“The higher tonnage fee gives the town, city and county their own flexibility to make case-by-case decisions for what’s in the best interests of their residents and whether those additional funds should be spent on improving roads, sociological payments or other local improvements,” Helquist said.
Neighbors countered that they never anticipated the landfill would be allowed to expand so much and have its life expectancy repeatedly extended.
“They kind of moved the goalposts on everybody,” said Gary Eslinger, who lives two to three miles from the landfill in the town of Seymour. “When we built out here in 1995, they talked about how in seven to 12 years it would be full and they’ll close it down. That was more than 20 years ago, and now it’s a forever landfill or so it seems. That’s quite a change.”
Neighbors submitted a list of concerns signed by 123 people to the Landfill Siting Committee in September.
Advanced Disposal’s latest tonnage report indicates Seven Mile Creek Landfill, which lies within the town of Seymour’s borders but is mostly an annexed island of the city of Eau Claire, had an estimated three years of life remaining as of January 2019. The report shows the landfill took in 390,108 tons of waste in 2018, including 27% — 105,296 tons from Minnesota and 600 tons from Iowa — from out of state.
Eslinger called the garbage truck traffic generated by the landfill “atrocious” and said he and other neighbors just want their concerns to be heard and addressed as thoroughly as possible in the next local impact agreement.
“We’re not trying to stop it, because that’s not going to happen, but our goal is to make the best situation possible for the people who have to live by it,” he said.
Approvals needed
The Siting Committee’s initial proposal to Advanced Disposal, submitted in November after several public meetings, also calls for adding to existing debris and screening controls and for addressing sustainability concerns through increased composting and potentially tapping into solar energy and developing a nature conservancy after the landfill closes, Helquist said.
Residents will get a chance to ask questions and discuss concerns at a public informational meeting scheduled Jan. 16 at Seymour Town Hall. Advanced Disposal is expected to provide its counterproposal to the proposed local impact agreement at the Siting Committee meeting the next day, Helquist said.
“The committee hopes Advanced Disposal is receptive to the proposals and the community concerns,” Helquist said.
Mark Vinall, the company’s general manager in Eau Claire, could not be reached for comment late this week.
On the official regulatory side, the DNR is conducting its feasibility review of the landfill expansion proposal, a process that includes looking at the potential impact on groundwater, wetlands, wildlife, forestry and fisheries.
Once the feasibility review is completed, likely by Jan. 20, the agency will open a 30-day public comment period, during which members of the public could request a public hearing, said John Morris, waste and materials management program manager for the agency in west-central Wisconsin.
Advanced Disposal then would have to submit a plan of operation, which the DNR would review to ensure the plans meet state standards to protect human health and the environment. Construction can’t begin until a plan of operation is approved, and Morris projected it could take until late 2020 before that review is finished.
Advanced Disposal shareholders have approved an acquisition of the company by Houston-based Waste Management in a deal expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.