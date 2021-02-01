EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire neighborhood that previously stood against plans for some new apartment buildings has reversed its stance.
The Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association wrote a letter of opposition last fall to JCap Development & Construction’s plan to replace seven older rental homes on the south side of the 700 block of Water Street with a pair of three-story apartment buildings.
However, the association held another online meeting last month with members seeing details of the project they hadn’t previously been aware of, which ultimately led the majority to support JCap’s designs.
“Considering the location of the project, the majority of voting members felt this project was acceptable,” Lauren Lierman, association president, wrote to the city Plan Commission. “Overwhelmingly, members enjoyed the design of the buildings presented, feeling that they fit the aesthetic of the neighborhood well.”
Dubbed the Water Street Flats, the new buildings would have a combined total of 40 apartments — a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
The architecture is a mix of traditional and modern, while the interior design was laid out to maximize space and hold construction costs down. Among those design features is private entrances directly to each unit, as opposed to common entrances that connect to hallways leading to doors for individual apartments.
“The design and layout of the property is unique to the Eau Claire area,” JCap stated in its application to the city.
During its 7 p.m. meeting today, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will review JCap’s rezoning request and site plan for the new buildings — a decision that had been delayed about a month ago.
At its Jan. 4 meeting, the Plan Commission decided to postpone a vote “due to technical issues within the Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association to which all members did not have an opportunity to review the proposed redevelopment project,” according to that meeting’s minutes.
Lierman’s January letter indicates that neighborhood members didn’t get full details on the project prior to coming to their October decision to oppose the project.
“In the future, we would ask that the developer present plans to the Association and field questions in real time, as this was the source for multiple points of miscommunication over the last few months,” she wrote. “We understand that COVID has made this process more challenging, but we have had great results working with other developers who have presented plans at our meetings.”
While the majority of the neighborhood association now supports JCap’s plans, Lierman did note some members remain apprehensive about the amount of off-street parking included with it.
JCap’s plan shows parking lots with a total of 50 spots, including a few handicap-accessible stalls, will be behind the apartment buildings.
Being on a bus route and providing bicycle racks does give JCap’s plans a break on city parking requirements, but those standards say there should still be at least 54 stalls.
JCap is asking the city to excuse it from making the parking lots bigger, citing the prevalence of on-street parking available along Water Street.
Following the city Plan Commission’s recommendation on the rezoning and site plan tonight, the City Council will then hold a public hearing on Feb. 8 before casting the deciding vote on the project the following day.
Other business
Also on tonight’s Plan Commission agenda:
• Kwik Trip intends to replace a Direct Oil Store gas station that closed late last year at the intersection of Melby Street and Business 53 on Eau Claire’s north side. The La Crosse-based convenience store chain, which is under contract for the land, requires a zoning change for the property before proceeding with its plans to build a new store there.
• Chippewa Valley Technical College’s expansion and remodeling of its Emergency Services Education Center, 3611 Campus Road, is seeking the commission’s approval of the project’s site plan. Part of a $48.8 million referendum approved by voters last spring, the 26,000-squre-foot addition and remodeling of 22,685 square feet of existing building space will be used to train CVTC students in law enforcement, criminal justice, firefighting/EMS and paramedic programs.
• An asphalt terminal on Eau Claire’s north side is requesting a permit to add a 2.1 million-gallon storage tank — 20 times the volume of the largest tank currently on site — to reduce the risk of running low on materials during its busy season. The Henry G. Meigs asphalt terminal built in 1980, is located at 3827 McIntryre Ave. in the Chippewa Valley Industrial Park.
• Converting the former downtown location of Hope Gospel Mission into apartments is still planned, but the developer is seeking a slight change for access to tenant parking. Sages Prospero Management is asking the Plan Commission to approve a site plan amendment for its project at 8 S. Farwell St. to allow a new driveway to be created off the street to reach the parking lot.
• Five apartment buildings with a combined total of 40 units are planned for vacant land on the southwest corner of Highway 312 and Mill Run Road. Local firm Grip Development is asking the commission to approve its site plan for the new buildings, which will be across the highway from Menards’ corporate headquarters campus.