One street in Eau Claire may soon be home to two Major League Baseball draft picks. After growing up just houses apart, Vincent Trapani and Tanner Kohlhepp are both looking to accomplish that lifelong dream sometime in the next two days.
Trapani said he can’t remember the pair ever discussing this possibility growing up, but there was an understanding this was a goal for both decorated pitchers.
“I think we both knew that this is what we wanted to do,” Trapani said. “And I think we both knew that we were willing to put in the work and go for these goals. We knew that we had a shot, and now it is kind of coming to fruition. We’re seeing those results.”
The similarities for the two ballplayers go beyond geography. Trapani and Kohlhepp both suited up for Eau Claire Memorial, overlapping for one year when Kohlhepp was a senior and Trapani a freshman. That’s when they first started building a friendship.
“When he would come home in the winter from college we’d always throw and work out and do stuff together,” Trapani said. “We were able to form a relationship and I still keep in touch, in contact with him, to this day. ... Just talking baseball and life in general.”
They also played for the same club program in the summer, GRB Academy, and both transitioned from the infield to the mound late in their careers.
“That’s why I feel like we get along pretty well,” Kohlhepp said. “That’s where we’re able to relate and where we bond. ... I like how I can be a resource for him.”
But, thanks to the age difference, the two find themselves at different points in their careers heading into the draft.
Trapani just completed his prep journey with the Old Abes earlier this month, helping the school reach the Division 1 semifinals in its first state appearance since 2008.
“I’ve definitely had some time to kind of reflect and think back to the season,” Trapani said. “Coming into the season we really weren’t expected to be a team that would even get out of our sectional, let alone get to the state semifinals. To bring a state appearance back to Eau Claire, this time for Memorial instead of North, was awesome. I got to spend a lot of time with friends that I’d had in the past and also made some new friends on the journey. ... I also got to experience that with my brother, which was awesome.”
He’s viewed as the top prep pitching prospect in the state of Wisconsin, but also has an opportunity to continue his career at the college level before going pro. He’s committed to play at the University of Arkansas, a program certain to help get eyeballs on the young righty thrower. The Razorbacks were the No. 1 seed entering the postseason this spring.
He’s been down on campus in Fayetteville for a few weeks, working out and taking some summer classes to get a head start.
“But I am still eligible for the draft, and it is something I’m definitely interested in,” Trapani said. “I think it’s just awesome that I even have the opportunity to have the chance to be selected in the draft. Right now I’m interested in both options, but I don’t think I could go wrong with either choice. I’m in a pretty good spot.”
He’s looking to become the first Wisconsin prep pitcher selected in the first five rounds since Tony Butler in 2006.
“If I got the opportunity to get to play professional baseball and did end up signing, I don’t even know if I could put into words how much it would mean,” Trapani said. “It’s what you always dream of as a kid.”
Kohlhepp wrapped up his sophomore campaign at Notre Dame in June, finding success in his third stop in the same amount of years. He started his collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in search of an increased work load. With the Irish, he had a personal breakthrough while helping the program have one too.
“For me, it was kind of fun to see the fruits of my labor,” Kohlhepp said. “I’ve had to work my tail off the past two years especially. My path has been unconventional, but it has been very rewarding. It was fun for me this year to kind of see everything come together.”
Kohlhepp was a key part of a Notre Dame team that reached No. 2 in the polls during the regular season, the program’s highest ranking since 2001, won the program’s first ACC title since joining the league in 2014 and secured its first postseason berth since 2015. Notre Dame hosted a Regional for the first time since 2004 and advanced to Super Regionals for the first time since 2002. It was quite the resurgence considering the Fighting Irish were picked to finish 13th in the ACC in the preseason poll.
Personally, he improved his control, upping his time in the strike zone. That helped him earn D1Baseball Third Team All-American honors and spots on the ABCA Midwest All-Region first team and All-ACC second team. One of the team’s most reliable relievers, he led Notre Dame in appearances while finishing second in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts. His .195 opponent batting average was good for third in the ACC.
“At Tennessee that was the biggest thing, I really struggled with strikes,” Kohlhepp said. “It improved once I went to junior college, but it still wasn’t great. Then this year I really had it dialed in. I think a lot of it just really had to do with learning pitching. I was fairly new at pitching, and also I’m starting to feel my body a little bit. That has really helped out with my strike throwing. And also I’ve started to throw my off-speed pitches for strikes.”
He has two more years of eligibility at Notre Dame if he’d like to use them. Kohlhepp is ranked 221st in MLB.com’s draft prospect rankings.
“With three pitches and improved control, Kohlhepp merits a look as a starter at the next level,” reads his MLB.com scouting report.
The MLB draft began on Sunday, with the first 36 draft picks coming off the board. It continues Monday with rounds two through 10, then concludes Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.
Both Trapani and Kohlhepp will be monitoring their phones closely. Trapani said he’s planning on watching with a few teammates down in Arkansas. Kohlhepp, meanwhile, is back in Eau Claire training. He doesn’t have to look far to get a reminder of his friend and fellow anxious potential draftee.
“I can see his house from where I’m sitting right now,” Kohlhepp said.