NEILLSVILLE — A Neillsville man charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault has died in prison after being convicted earlier this year in a different sexual assault case.
Robert E. Schuster, 55, was slated to enter a plea earlier this month in Clark County Court.
However, Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow filed a motion last week to dismiss the case. Inlow said Wednesday that Schuster has died, ending the matter. Court records show Inlow was incarcerated in Dodge Correctional Institution.
In the Clark County case, he was charged in March 2019, after being accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl during a camping trip.
In May, Schuster was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a boy when he was four years old, at a town of Wilson residence. Schuster, who lived in Stanley at the time of the incident, pleaded no contest in October 2019 to first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A second count of the same charge, involving a 2-year-old boy, was previously dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at Schuster’s sentencing hearing.
Manydeeds also had ordered Schuster to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
The 15-year prison sentence far exceeded the recommendations of Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist and defense attorney John Bachman, who both sought three years in prison and 18 years of extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint in the Eau Claire County case:
The 4-year-old boy told authorities Schuster put money in his piggy bank on one occasion and then had sexual contact with him in 2016.
The boy said he was scared to tell anybody what happened.
Thereafter, the boy said, Schuster would put money in the piggy bank every time the boy went to his house.
The younger boy told authorities Schuster had sexual contact with him in either 2015 or 2016.
An Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy met with Schuster in January 2019.
Schuster said he never engaged in any type of sexual behavior with the two boys.