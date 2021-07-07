LAKE HALLIE — When Brian and Liz Seubert moved to the Chippewa Valley in 2006, they saw a lack of sports complexes for kids.
They started thinking about possibilities to provide more options for field sports, particularly baseball, softball and soccer, but also hockey. The ideas picked up steam in spring 2020, and they decided to make their dream a reality.
“We really saw a need for something like this in the Chippewa Valley,” Brian Seubert said. “Top athletes were moving elsewhere to train. We’re not retaining those kids and families. In this area, there really isn’t much for off-season training for baseball and softball.”
The Seuberts recently broke ground for Valley Sports Academy at a site located at 1855 125th St. in Lake Hallie. The goal is to open a 116,000-square-foot facility by November. Brian Seubert estimated the cost will be about $10 million.
The interior will feature a baseball field, with a full, major league infield, and the center field wall will be 220 feet from home plate. The building is nearly 40 feet tall, which should be enough clearance for batters hitting pop ups. The building also will include a soccer field and a smaller year-round “studio” ice rink for practicing hockey. There also will be a strength and conditioning area.
Footings are going in this week, and Seubert said the walls will go up soon. Even though construction is just beginning, the Seuberts are already fielding calls from nearby school districts and sports programs.
“We’ll be renting out the space to teams and organizations,” Brian Seubert said. “We’re in talks with schools.”
He anticipates the facility will be used by kids ages five through young adults.
“It will be designed around youth competitive sports,” he said. “We’re going to create these teams and compete at a national level.”
Seubert also has ambitious plans for bringing a lacrosse team to the region. He thinks it will likely be a co-op team at first, made up of athletes from several area schools. He pointed out that cities across the state have growing lacrosse programs.
“We’re in a dead spot here,” he said.
He wouldn’t rule out having a team in place for the spring 2022 lacrosse season.
Other uses for the building could include kickball or ultimate frisbee, he added.
The Seuberts already own Huffcutt Concrete and the Wissota Golf Course.
Lake Hallie Village Board member Pete Lehmann was impressed with the proposal. He said the project is in a tax increment financing district, and the village is providing sanitation and a new well in that area.
“I think it is going to fit well in the village there,” Lehmann said. “They should draw well from the community. For kids, sports activities occupy a lot of their free time, and this provides more options.”