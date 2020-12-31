EAU CLAIRE — Several older rental homes on Water Street would be replaced by three-story apartment buildings under plans filed by Eau Claire-based JCap Development & Construction.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will review JCap’s plans and a related rezoning request on Monday night. The City Council will then vote on the project at its Jan. 12 meeting.
In seeking the city’s approval for its plans, JCap expressed how the two new buildings would fit in with Eau Claire’s long-term vision for the redevelopment of the south side of the 700 block of Water Street.
One goal in city plans is to boost the density along Water Street, which JCap would do by replacing seven existing houses with two new buildings with a combined total of 40 apartments. Dubbed the Water Street Flats, the new buildings would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments with parking lots behind them.
“The design and layout of the property is unique to the Eau Claire area,” JCap stated in its application to the city.
The architecture is a mix of traditional and modern, while the interior design was laid out to maximize space and hold construction costs down. Among those design features is private entrances for each unit, as opposed to main entrances that connect to hallways leading to doors for individual apartments. Main-level units have doors that go directly outside while upper and lower apartments have their own staircases leading to their exterior doors.
“The elimination of common hallways lets JCap keep construction costs low and pass the savings on to the student tenants,” JCap wrote, giving a nod to prospective tenants that attend nearby UW-Eau Claire.
JCap has become an increasing presence in Eau Claire’s housing market in recent years by replacing older rental houses with larger multifamily buildings in the Historic Randall Park Neighborhood.
However, the neighborhood association sent a letter to the city in opposition to JCap’s plan to redevelop the 700 block of Water Street.
“While this project is more in line with what the neighborhood is looking for, especially with units that are one and two bedrooms, overall, this project misses the mark,” association President Lauren Lierman wrote, noting the group took a vote against the plans.
The primary point of contention was parking, which the neighborhood said is inadequate based on the anticipated occupancy of the buildings.
Among all the apartments in the two buildings, there will be a total of 64 bedrooms. JCap’s plan shows parking lots with a total of 50 spots behind the buildings, including a few handicap-accessible stalls.
Being on a bus route and providing bicycle racks does give JCap’s plans a break on the city’s parking requirements, but those standards say there should still be at least 54 stalls.
JCap is asking the city to excuse it from making the parking lots bigger, citing the prevalence of on-street parking used by people who currently live on Water Street.
“The amount of street parking this far west from campus has always remained abundant, and will be more than adequate to absorb the increased density,” the developer wrote to the city.
Lierman’s letter also listed other neighborhood concerns with JCap’s plan, including affordability of the new apartments, the large size of the buildings when compared to remaining homes on the block and two big drainage ponds in the plans that are needed to handle rain runoff.
JCap cited a document created by the city and neighborhood as support for its designs for the new buildings.
“Water Street Flats will help achieve the desired outcome of the Randall Park Neighborhood’s comprehensive plan,” the developer wrote.
A memo from city planning staff stated that the plan encourages redevelopment on the 700 block of Water Street with buildings that have first-floor commercial space and apartments on upper floors. However, the staff memo notes that the exact concept may not fit the real estate market in that part of Eau Claire, especially due to economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The current state of commercial/office not only along Water Street but throughout the entire community has seen an increase in vacancy with preliminary 2020 numbers around 18% along Water Street corridor,” the memo stated. “Due to COVID-19, this area may see a further increase in commercial vacancy.”
Because of the potential that first-floor storefronts would sit empty there, city planners and neighborhood leaders agreed that buildings with ground floor dwellings instead of shop or office spaces are a good alternative.
The desire to increase housing density along Water Street included in the neighborhood plan is intended to draw more renters to that location. That is seen as a way to allow homes north of Water Street that are currently used as rentals to turn into owner-occupied dwellings to increase homeownership in the neighborhood.
Other business
Also during Monday night’s Plan Commission meeting:
• Ashley Rentals LLC is seeking approval of a site plan to build a 12-unit storage warehouse on the vacant lot on the south corner of the intersection of Harlem and Bauer streets.