CHIPPEWA FALLS — Amanda Richardson feels blessed that her husband, Chuck, was home for Thanksgiving. After a scary week-long stretch of being hospitalized with severe symptoms from COVID-19, Chuck Richardson was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
What makes the Richardsons’ COVID-19 story so unique is their age. Amanda is 39, and Chuck is 42. The rural New Auburn couple have two boys: Grant, 10, and Gavin, 5. Chuck also has no underlying health issues that would help explain why he became so ill.
Amanda got sick first. She has worked for the Chippewa County clerk’s office for 10 years, and she started feeling a little sick on Election Day, Nov. 3. She wound up testing positive for the virus on Friday, Nov. 6. Chuck works from home, and he took care of her as she battled through the first few days with the illness.
“He was helping me out as much as he could,” she said. “I couldn’t eat. I was so sick and couldn’t move. I was dizzy, and lost my sense of smell and taste. I felt like crap for four days.”
As bad as Amanda’s symptoms were, they were miniscule compared to what was to come for Chuck. He started feeling sick on Sunday, Nov. 8.
His fever was up to 103 and it just stayed there for a week,” she said.
As his conditions worsened — and Chuck resisted going to see a doctor — Amanda became more worried. But Chuck is stubborn and didn’t want to see a physician, she said. By the following Tuesday, Nov. 17, Amanda gave Chuck an ultimatum: either she was driving him to the hospital or she was calling for an ambulance to take him.
“He was just out of it,” she said. “I needed to help him get up and get dressed. That last day, I could see he was taking shorter breaths than normal.”
It was a stresseful drive to the Bloomer hospital. The boys went with, and they were crying, worried about what was happening to their dad. Amanda tried to assure them that this was going to be a quick visit.
“I thought we were just going in to get him some fluids, and he’d be home in a few hours,” she said.
However, Chuck was admitted immediately. His conditions worsened overnight.
“He thought he was going to die that night,” Amanda said. “He couldn’t catch his breath. He called me at 3 in the morning.”
Panic set in for Amanda. She couldn’t go into the hospital to see him. Doctors did all they could, like packing him with ice under his arms and behind his knees, but there are still few good answers about combating the virus.
“It was four days for his fever to break,” she said. “He couldn’t even take a step to go to the bathroom; his oxygen would just plummet.”
Chuck was placed on the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, and he was given antibiotics and fluids because he was so dehydrated. Doctors told them he had COVID-related pneumonia, and some damage to his liver that is expected to heal.
So, Amanda stayed at home, taking care of their boys, and kept her friends and family updated on his condition, trying her best to stay strong. The boys asked every day when dad was coming home.
“It was miserable,” she said. “You think the worst-case scenario. I was thinking, ‘I’m going to be a single mom at 39.’ You try to make it happy for the boys. I’d go into the bathroom to cry, because you don’t want them to see you upset.”
Although they couldn’t enter the hospital, they stood outside his window to wave at him.
“Even though it was outside a window, it helped them to see him, to see he was okay,” Amanda said. “It helped Chuck, too; it boosted his spirits. Thankfully, he was on the first floor, so we could do that.”
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman was pleased that Chuck Richardson had been released from the hospital. Weideman said when the public thinks of people hospitalized from the virus, they tend to expect those patients are elderly. However, county records show that 10% of all patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-related symptoms are younger than 50, she said.
“There are definitely people under 50 who are hospitalized,” Weideman said.
Amanda was thankful when Chuck’s conditions improved enough that he was released on Tuesday, Nov. 24. He still is having problems with his oxygen levels, but he now seems to be out of the woods. However, she said he has a long recovery ahead of him.
What stuns Amanda so much is how careful they have been to avoid getting sick.
“We were very cautious,” Amanda said. “We always wear masks. We don’t go anywhere. It if can happen to us, it can happen to anyone.”