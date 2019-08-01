CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense admitted he had consumed “around 15” drinks when police pulled him over.
Leonard F. Pearson, 53, 23583 Highway SS, was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense drunken driving and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
According to the criminal complaint:
An officer observed Pearson’s vehicle traveling left of center on Highway SS at 1:55 a.m. June 2. When the officer pulled Pearson over, he admitted to having had “around 15” drinks. He was too intoxicated to take a preliminary breath test. He was arrested and taken for a blood draw, then brought to the Chippewa County Jail.
The blood test showed Pearson had a 0.266 blood alcohol level, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Online court records show Pearson was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2012. He will return to court Aug. 20.