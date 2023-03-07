CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man will serve at least six months in jail after driving his vehicle in a ditch while driving drunk in February 2021. A blood draw showed he was more than three times the legal limit.

Eric M. Wikaryasz, 35, 11418 269th Ave. pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery to an officer. Charges of OWI-5th offense, operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed.