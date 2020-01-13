A new bill introduced by two Wisconsin Democrats Monday would require political campaigns that have racked up security costs during Wisconsin stops to pay outstanding bills before they can hold more campaign events in the state.
The bill would prevent political candidates from using taxpayer resources for election campaigns, Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, and Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire said Monday at SHIFT Cyclery and Coffee Bar in downtown Eau Claire.
Smith andt Rep. Amanda Stuck, D-Appleton, introduced the bill Monday.
“While it is great to see presidential candidates visiting Wisconsin, property tax payers should not be left on the hook for the increased costs to local law enforcement agencies,” Stuck said in a statement Monday.
Several Wisconsin municipalities, including Eau Claire, say political candidates haven’t responded to invoices the city has sent them for providing security at 2016 events. President Donald Trump’s campaign owes the city $47,398 in security, food and equipment costs for an April 2 appearance at Memorial High School, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign owes $6,812 for an event at The Lismore hotel the same day.
Wisconsin is expected to become a hotbed of campaign stops until the November presidential election, Emerson said Monday — and those crowds, and potential protesters, will require local governments to ramp up police presence for security and traffic management.
Under the proposed bill, if a presidential or vice presidential campaign has unpaid campaign bills in Wisconsin, municipalities would not be allowed to grant them a permit for another event until the outstanding debts were paid, Smith said.
The bill would also let municipalities charge candidates for police and sanitation costs in advance.
Municipalities would likely have to contact each other to find out if candidates have outstanding bills, Smith said.
The bill doesn’t include penalties for political candidates who haven’t paid outstanding bills in Wisconsin, Smith said.
In April 2016, Eau Claire hosted four presidential campaign stops during the same weekend: Trump, Clinton, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.
“It stretched our resources,” Emerson said.
Emerson and Smith said the bill isn’t targeting Trump and is also aimed at a crowded Democratic primary, though Trump is the only candidate running in 2020 that has an outstanding bill from the city of Eau Claire.
The bill is being introduced a day before a Trump campaign rally slated for today at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
“Municipalities are sort of waking up to the fact they’re going to have to do something,” Smith said. “We need to do something on a statewide basis to protect everybody.”
Local solutions
Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters and City Council President Terry Weld didn’t comment on the proposed bill Monday, but Peters said political campaigns have historically not reimbursed the city for security costs, even before 2016.
Weld pointed out that if candidates hold events, don’t reimburse the city of Eau Claire and are unable to get a permit from the city in the future, they could easily hold a campaign event in nearby Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie or elsewhere instead.
“I think having a consistent process, consistent legislation, would make it easier for all of us,” Weld said.
Eau Claire city government officials have already begun talking about how the city will tackle expected costs during the 2020 campaign season, the Leader-Telegram reported in December.
In the city, the Eau Claire school district is the first to put forth a policy on campaign events at its facilities. A first draft of the policy said political campaigns would need to first meet with the Eau Claire Police Department, then pay up-front for security costs, before renting space from the district. In December, the school board postponed a vote on the measure to re-frame it to refer to any large event.
Smith and Stuck’s bill, LRB-5294/1, is being circulated for potential co-sponsors beginning Monday, Smith said.
Smith and Emerson said they’re hopeful the bill will advance in the Republican-controlled Legislature with bipartisan co-sponsorships.
Republican Party of Wisconsin representatives couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.