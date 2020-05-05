The Eau Claire school board’s new president — a former educator, doctor of education policy and district parent — said his priorities include closing the achievement gap and building rapport with district staff and the community.
Tim Nordin was unanimously voted board president at an annual reorganization meeting on Monday.
Presidents’ terms last for one year; the board reorganizes every spring after the election.
Nordin, 41, a Hopkins, Minn., native, is a former high school science teacher with a doctorate in education policy from Rutgers University. He was first elected to the board in spring 2019 after an unsuccessful spring 2018 campaign.
“I want to see us working to build a focus across the various levels of our district,” Nordin told the Leader-Telegram Tuesday. “We obviously are going to be asking for a referendum in the spring, connecting with the community and building support for that.”
Closing that achievement gap will begin with understanding the data involving a student body that’s largely white, Nordin said: “We have achievement gaps where you might expect achievement gaps, if you look anywhere in education today … I want to work with the people on the front lines and dig into the research base we have in our district, state and even around the nation to find those best practices, then be willing to make that leap and push for them.”
Nordin is replacing outgoing board President Eric Torres, who announced Monday he would resign from the board to take a position as associate chair in the Education Studies Department at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. Torres served as president for a year.
Torres praised the board Monday after announcing his resignation, which is effective May 29: “I have been deeply inspired by your dedication, and I am most grateful for your collegiality and friendship.”
At the school board, Nordin is taking the helm in a tumultuous spring.
COVID-19 school closures have rocked districts across the state, forcing teachers and administrators to pivot to at-home learning.
The board selected the district’s new superintendent, Mike Johnson, in April; Johnson will begin in the role on July 1 when longtime superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck departs the district.
The board must also fill two recent resignations: Torres’ and former member Laurie Klinkhammer’s seats will both be vacant at the end of May. It marks three resignations from the board since November, when Joe Luginbill resigned.
All the while, the board is gearing up for a spring 2021 referendum. It will have to nail down what kind of projects to chase, and a precise dollar amount it will ask the community for, within the upcoming year.
“Of course this year is going to be a real challenge, but I’m heartened by my colleagues that are on the board now,” Nordin said. “We’ve developed an amazing teamwork and I’m excited to welcome new colleagues as we replace Laurie and Eric’s seats.”
More coronavirus-related difficulties could also be waiting in the wings for school districts: Should they plan for in-person classes in the fall, or pivot to at-home learning again? The district will follow public health guidance and direction from the governor when the district makes that decision, Nordin said.
Fallout from the virus could squeeze school districts’ budget even more tightly next year. Nordin said the administration is already preparing for that possibility, but that the future is still uncertain.
“We don’t know the state of the budget at this point for next year,” he said. “... We still may end up with the funding we’re expecting. I don’t want to stoke fear and rumor we’re going to cut a bunch of things, because we just don’t know right now.
“There will be some decisions we haven’t had to make so far, but I’m really heartened,” Nordin said of his fellow board members. “I don’t feel like I have to carry all that burden myself.”
Nordin has also served on the district’s Demographic Trends and Facilities Planning Committee for four years, a group that gives recommendations to the board about school boundaries, school capacity and student demographic patterns.
Nordin and his wife Terri’s two sons attend South Middle School and Memorial High School, respectively.