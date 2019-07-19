Eau Claire County has formed a new committee to analyze the county’s access to high-speed internet and create a plan to improve that access.
The County Board this week unanimously approved a resolution creating a new broadband committee, voting 28-0. County board chairman Nick Smiar was absent.
High-speed, or broadband, internet typically refers to access that’s faster than traditional dial-up methods, said county operations manager Frank Draxler.
The committee will first analyze the county’s existing broadband and cellular coverage.
The county doesn’t know exactly how many residents have no internet access, Draxler said, and the committee would likely tackle that problem.
“There’s been some projected numbers” but no precise measurements, Draxler said.
The committee will aim to create a plan within one year that will outline improving county broadband access.
Behind the push to create a committee is feedback from rural residents who have little internet access.
“Certainly we’ve heard from other county board supervisors and other citizens, especially in the rural areas, that they don’t have access,” Draxler said. “And if they do, it’s very slow.”
The problem is likely due to a combination of a lack of infrastructure in parts of the county, hilly landscapes that limit access and high costs for rural residents, Draxler said.
“We’ve seen reports on different sites where there’s access throughout most of the county, but it’s very spotty,” Draxler said. “Because of the topography, some people may get access. Others, even next-door neighbors, may not get access.”
There are several access methods for broadband internet, including cable modem, fiber, wireless, satellite, broadband over power lines and internet access through phone lines, or DSL.
Rolling hills and forests make strong satellite internet connections difficult, but they also make burying fiber cable expensive, said county supervisor Don Mowry.
Mowry represents District 9, including the towns of Brunswick and Drammen and parts of Union. Large swaths of those western county towns with slow or no internet access are limiting economic growth and kids’ success in school, he said.
“It seems almost unethical to have kids going to school and not being able to do homework at home because they don’t have internet access,” Mowry said.
The lack of infrastructure doesn’t just impact education, Mowry said: It also limits interest in area homes.
“It has an impact on people’s decision to build a new home, move into an existing home or start a business,” Mowry said.
The new committee will look for potential project partners, apply for grants, find other funding sources and recommend a list of measures that Eau Claire County and its municipalities should take.
The committee will have “minimal” budget impact, and if studies are conducted the money will come from existing budget accounts, according to county documents.
The county doesn’t have funds to support its own widespread broadband effort, so the committee will also look for grants, loans and outside funding, Draxler said.
In the 2019-2021 state budget signed in July, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers allocated $48 million over two years to expand the Broadband Expansion Grant program — another source of potential funding, Draxler said.
The new committee is a “no-brainer” for Nick Smiar, County Board chairman.
“We’ve heard frequently about the need for it, because there’s so many businesses in that rural area that don’t have easy access,” Smiar said. “That’s affecting their ability to do business.”
Contact: 715-833-9206, sarah.seifert@ecpc.com, @sxseifert on Twitter