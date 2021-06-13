EAU CLAIRE — Plans for two new business buildings will be reviewed at tonight’s (Monday) Eau Claire Plan Commission meeting, as well as designs for several housing developments.
A Discount Tires store is slated to replace a small auto sales and service business at 2124 S. Hastings Way.
Existing structures at that site will be demolished to make way for the new 8,192-square-foot building for selling and installing tires.
The new business will employ between 14 and 20 people between its technicians, salespeople and management, according to a letter from Steven McCleary, project coordinator at Indiana-based engineering firm R.A. Smith.
The other business building seeking approval from the commission this week is a new downtown Eau Claire branch for Royal Credit Union.
Proposed at 317 N. Barstow St., the new office with drive-thru lanes will be built on the prominent lot where a convenience store has long been.
The old store will be demolished and replaced with a new 2,950-square-foot RCU building.
Looking to begin construction as soon as the city grants approval, completion of the building is expected to happen in May 2022. When the new branch opens, RCU’s older downtown location at 1512 Bellinger St. will close and shift its operations to the new building, according to credit union.
Housing developments
A vacant lot the city had used to store snow in wintertime is eyed as the spot for a new residential development with a mix of housing.
Altoona-based RyKey properties is planning to build a row of nine single-family homes along the high bank of the Eau Claire River on the eastern edge of Eau Claire. Next to them will be nine twin homes, creating another 18 dwellings. And where the 10-acre lot borders Galloway Street will be three multi-family buildings with a total of 52 apartment units among them.
Known as Galloway Flats, the new housing development will also include 3.2 acres of open space and a paved public recreational trail along the riverfront.
Seeking an initial vote of the commission for rezoning and platting, the project will then seek a decision from the City Council later this month.
If it gets the necessary approvals and sale of the land from the city to the developer gets finalized, the project will start construction this year and take about three years to fully complete.
Other residential projects up for votes tonight (Monday):
• A twin-home development with 20 buildings for a total of 40 dwellings is slated for vacant land along the North Crossing. The 22.2 acres is in the Jeffers Road area, and will require an extension of Hagman Street to reach the property.
• Home improvement company Menards’ plans to develop 55½ acres on the far northeast side of Eau Claire is seeking approval of detailed plans after getting the general design of its project OK’d in April. Located on the northeast corner of North Town Hall Road and Folsom Street, the new subdivision would include 163 lots for a mix of single-family and twin homes.
• Already granted approval for rezoning and general plans earlier this year, a trio of new apartment buildings that will replace old rental homes on the 900 block of Menomonie Street has its site plans up for a vote.
• Wurzer Builders is now seeking the city’s OK for plans of buildings within a new housing development that got the city’s general approval last year. The builder has already begun with site work and installing infrastructure at the Timber Bluff development site along Old Town Hall Road, which was annexed from the town of Washington into Eau Claire. A change Wurzer is proposing from its original plans is a slight increase in dwelling units in its senior citizen housing there, going from 50 to 54 condominium units.
Temporary bus center
The city’s plans for a temporary transit center will be reviewed during tonight’s (Monday) meeting.
Consisting of two small shelters for people waiting for buses on a raised concrete platform, the temporary center is to be built on a portion of a large city parking lot along South Farwell Street.
The temporary location for the hub of the city’s public transit system will be necessary when Eau Claire’s nearby existing transfer center is demolished to make way for a new one in a building that will also include apartments and structured parking.