The $3 million project to build new bleachers, dugouts, concession stands and restrooms at Carson Park’s baseball stadium is proceeding toward construction this autumn.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will review designs for the building project on Monday night before it will go to the City Council for a final decision on March 10.
The new structures would replace 56-year-old portable aluminum bleachers that are along the first and third baselines in the park’s baseball field during spring and summer. Those bleachers have then been moved each fall to provide more seating at the football field in Carson Park.
“As a result, the bleachers show significant wear and user safety has become a concern,” according to a memo written by Ayres Associates, the local architectural and engineering firm hired to design the new structures.
In addition to a total of 912 individual plastic seats instead of aluminum benches to sit on, the new bleachers feature viewing areas where up to 76 people in wheelchairs can sit and get an unimpeded view of the game.
The new bleachers will be permanent structures enclosed on the sides and back with a rock-face concrete block wall intended to match the color of the historic grandstand at the ballpark. Underneath the bleachers will be new restrooms, concession stands, a window for selling apparel and storage rooms for equipment used at the ballpark.
In front of the bleachers will be new dugouts for the home and visiting teams, built larger than the current ones to add more space for seating and equipment.
On Wednesday night, Eau Claire’s Waterways and Parks Commission reviewed the project’s plan and gave their approval.
“It will help modernize the ballpark,” said Joshua Miller, chairman of that city commission.
The new seating will be more comfortable than the current bleachers, Miller said, and the building exteriors are designed to complement the stone façade of the grandstand.
The group did propose one change to the plan. Instead of just men’s and women’s restrooms, the buildings should also include a small restroom for families or gender-neutral people to use.
Should the project gain approval of the city’s leaders next month, contractors could bid on the work this spring. Construction would then start in fall after baseball season is over and finish before the 2021 season begins.
The city is providing $1.5 million toward the project while the rest relies on a fundraising effort.
Mark Faanes, head coach of the Eau Claire Pizza Hut/Post 53 American Legion baseball team, is chairman of the fundraising campaign.
The group’s most recent update on the fundraising was there have been about $800,000 in contributions with $700,000 more to go, he said.
Recently the group has been seeking contributions from companies and other large donors, but Faanes said a campaign for the greater community will happen during baseball season.
“As we get towards spring it will be more about going to the public and asking for help,” he said.
People interested in donating can already give to the fundraiser through the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s website, eccf.org.
“Contributions large and small are welcome,” Faanes said.
Teams that currently use the baseball fields — the Eau Claire Express, Eau Claire Bears, Eau Claire Cavaliers and American Legion — are all chipping in as well, Faanes said.
“The current main users are all in,” he said.
Fundraisers have not yet approached the schools that play at Carson Park to see if they could contribute as well.
Four Eau Claire high schools already play at the stadium — North, Memorial, Regis and Immanuel Lutheran. UW-Eau Claire will join them in 2021 when it revives its varsity men’s baseball team that had been discontinued in 1995.