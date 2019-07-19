Beginning this fall, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls will have a new leader.
John L. Wagner will serve as the hospital’s president and CEO, replacing Charisse Oland, the hospital announced this week. Wagner will begin in the new position Sept. 30.
Oland resigned as president and CEO of St. Joseph’s on Dec. 6, citing family health concerns and deciding to move closer to her family, said Shannon Portell, the hospital’s marketing specialist.
Serving as interim CEO was Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Wagner was previously director of operations at UnityPoint Health−Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, Iowa.
The HSHS hospitals, staff members and the Chippewa Valley community all drew Wagner to the position, he said in a phone interview with the Leader-Telegram.
“When I came up for an interview, everybody I met at both hospitals continued to reinforce that this wasn’t only a system I wanted to work in, but a community and organization I wanted to be a part of,” Wagner said.
Treating mental health is a vital part of offering traditional health care, Wagner said.
Communities should destigmatize discussing mental health and make treatment services easily available to the public, he said: “I really feel like it’s a part of the human condition that for the longest time we tended to ignore .... but at the same time, it’s something research shows impacts health in a lot of different ways.”
Wagner also said he’s in favor of hospitals engaging with community groups, schools and colleges, introducing students to the idea of health care work.
“Being able to introduce kids to the careers that health care has to offer … they can see what opportunities are out there, and the benefits of living and working in the Midwest,” Wagner said.
Wagner received a doctorate of physical therapy and rehabilitation science from the University of Iowa in Iowa City in 2008, and transitioned into health care administration from physical therapy work.
He most recently received an master’s of business administration with a specialization in health care management in 2018, according to the hospital.
In his new position Wagner will report to Bagnall, who is also president of the HSHS Western Wisconsin Division.