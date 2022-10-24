CHIPPEWA FALLS — Allyson Wisniewski will be returning to the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to become president of the organization.
Wisniewski had served as the chamber's tourism director for 10 years, before leaving to take a job at UW-Eau Claire. Her first day on the job will be Nov. 28. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from UW-Eau Claire.
The current chamber president, Mike Jordan, is retiring on Nov. 23.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our business community, and our city, in this capacity,” Wisniewski said in a press release. “Local businesses have continued to rise to the challenges a post-pandemic environment presents for our city, employees, and communities. This is a pivotal moment to build a stronger business climate, promote economic growth, and accelerate the region’s economic competitiveness. Together, we can create a vibrant future for our region.”
Chippewa Chamber Board Chair Amy Forcier-Pabst praised the hiring decision.
“Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking, and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber to the next level,” said Forcier-Pabst. “We are excited to bring her on board to join a very accomplished and dynamic Chamber team.”
Jordan also spoke highly of his replacement.
“Allyson has a great familiarity with our organization and has shown a high level of involvement in our community,” Jordan said in the press release. “Her roles in local government, community non-profits boards and organizations will serve her and the Chamber well in the future.”