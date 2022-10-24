CHIPPEWA FALLS — Allyson Wisniewski will be returning to the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce to become president of the organization.

Wisniewski had served as the chamber's tourism director for 10 years, before leaving to take a job at UW-Eau Claire. Her first day on the job will be Nov. 28. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from UW-Eau Claire.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com