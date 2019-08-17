CHIPPEWA FALLS — Lee Douglas has built a career as a firefighter and emergency service worker, joining the Chippewa Falls Fire Department a year after graduating from high school.
He’s slowly been promoted through the ranks, and now he’s eager for his biggest challenge yet, as he is now the department’s fire chief.
“I’m excited. We’ve got a lot of good things going on in our department,” he said. “In my career, there was always more that I wanted to do. I’m excited for the challenges in front of me.”
Douglas, 48, became chief on July 23, replacing Chief Mike Hepfler, who retired after more than 30 years with the department.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said he’s confident that Douglas is ready for the role.
“Mike (Hepfler) has been grooming him for three or four years,” Hoffman said. “(Douglas) has done an outstanding job throughout his career. He’s always performed at a high level. He understands what a firefighter/EMT needs to do. He’ll do a good job for us.”
As chief, Douglas oversees a department of 26 firefighters, including himself, and a part-time office worker.
The city added a firefighter/EMT position in fall 2017. The fire chief had also served as a battalion chief, but those are now separate positions. The position is funded through additional ambulance fees.
Even with the additional firefighter/EMT, Douglas said it is evident more will be needed as the city continues to grow.
“It’s something in the future that has to be addressed,” he said. “We had 1,000 EMS calls when I started. We will have 3,000 this year. And we’re doing it with the same staffing levels.”
Chippewa Falls has a new $5 million fire station in the southeast corner of the city that opened in spring 2017.
The old station, connected to city hall in downtown, remains open with staffing every day that also responds to calls, particularly in the north side and West Hill. The new station can accommodate more staffing, he added.
“This building was built for the future and for expansion,” Douglas said.
Douglas is a Chippewa Falls native, and he graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1989. He took EMT training courses at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, and he was hired as a reserve in the department in 1990. He became a full-time firefighter/EMT in 1996. He was promoted to battalion chief in 2013.
Douglas has been married to his wife, Laurie, for 18 years. They have two children: 16-year-old Jacob and 11-year-old Tyler.
All the firefighters except the chief and fire inspector work three 24-hour shifts over a nine-day work cycle. Douglas admits it is suddenly challenging for him to go home at 5 p.m. every day after years of working the 24-hour shifts.
Douglas is upbeat about how his first three weeks as chief have gone.
“(The best part) has been the warm welcome I’ve gotten so far,” he said.