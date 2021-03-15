CHIPPEWA FALLS -- John Jimenez was impressed with the variety of parks and all the recreational opportunities as he toured Chippewa Falls.
"I really like the community support, and how the community is so integral in the success of the department," he said.
Jimenez, 39, of Downing, Calif., has been hired to become the new director of parks, recreation and foresty. He will begin his new duties March 22. Jimenez will replace Dick Hebert, 61, who announced in December he will retire at the end of March.
Jimenez grew up in California, with short stays in Costa Rica and Chicago. He said he has been looking for jobs in the Midwest; his wife, Kelsey is from rural Duluth, and Kelsey's sister lives in Eau Claire, and they wanted to be closer to her family. He was intrigued when he saw the job open up in Chippewa Falls.
"I love the idea of a small community, where everyone knows your name," he said. "Being in Chippewa Falls just a couple of days, I've gotten a glimpse of that."
Jimenez said he feels like he grew up playing in the parks in southern California.
"That's where my parks and recreation (goals) started," he said. "I was a coordinator for the city of Downing and in Pico Rivera. I got a window into what parks and recreation can do for a community."
Beth Arneberg, chairwoman of the Chippewa Falls Parks Board, said Jimenez stood out among the candidates.
"I liked that he was a great communicator," Arneberg said. "He is willing to learn, and isn't afraid of a challenge."
Jimenez did his first interview via Zoom, but he flew to the city for the second interview. He was impressed with the new Chippewa Riverfront park, saying he loves the arts and sees a number of possibilities for new events there. He also wasn't expecting all the amenities in Irvine Park.
"I love the idea of having a zoo," he said. "None of the parks in California have one."
Jimenez said he is glad he will have a week to work alongside Hebert and catch up on some of the goals, but also the challenges facing the parks system. Jimenez said some of the smaller, community parks need some addiitonal care, and he is aware of the goal of upgrading the skate park at Marshall Park.
"I'm excited to be able to step in," Jimenez said. "I know I have big shoes to fill. I just want the transition to be as seamless as possible."
Hebert joined the parks department in spring 1984. So, when he retires at the end of the month, he will have completed a full 37 years in the department. When parks director Bill Faherty retired in 2011, Hebert was promoted to take his place.