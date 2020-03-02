It was symbolic for new UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank as she begins her role as the university’s first woman to lead the university as Women’s History Month begins.
Frank officially assumed the role on Sunday and began her first day as chancellor on campus Monday. She started her day with a meeting with the Chancellor’s Cabinet followed by a walk around campus to introduce herself and get acclimated with UW-Stout’s day-to-day operations.
Frank was announced as the eighth chancellor of the university in November and she takes over for former chancellor Bob Meyer, who held the position for five years and retired last August.
Patrick Guilfoile had served as interim chancellor since Meyer’s departure. Guilfoile will assist in the transition as a special assistant to the chancellor and as provost until he retires May 1.
Frank previously served as vice president of academic innovation at Central Washington University.
While it was just the first day on the job, an extended look into the future is one of the first orders of business for Frank. A big focus for the university is its 10-year strategic plan — Focus 2030.
“I believe strongly that while I may bring my own ideas to campus, that as a campus, we need to be moving forward together,” Frank said.
The plan is just beginning but Frank said process moves quickly and the plan will play an important part in the conversation around campus as the institution moves forward.
Looking to the future, Frank is looking to emphasize diversity, sustainability and student success.
Frank has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and her vision includes creating a diverse group of staff and faculty as well as student body.
“We’ll continue to think about how we can create the most welcoming campus we can create for our students,” Frank said, “and to think about not only attracting a more diverse faculty and staff but also thinking how we continue to increase the number of traditionally under-represented student groups on campus.”
For UW-Stout to find success in the future it needs to focus on sustainability, Frank said. Her vision also includes becoming sustainable financially, along with investing and maintaining valuable campus resources and infrastructure.
“How do we become the most vibrant and sustainable institution we can be going forward?” she said.
Another big priority for Frank is the success of students, not only through a view of their immediate years beyond the university but during their time at UW-Stout.
“We know we have a wonderful job placement rate post-graduation at 98.7 percent,” Frank said, “but how do we ensure along that pathway into and through this institution we’re doing the best job that we can to support student success along all points of their educational journey.”
It’s been a busy few months since the university’s announcement of Frank’s hiring, but Frank said the transition has been seamless for her and her husband Joe Dvorsky.
“Comprehensively speaking it could not have been a smoother transition and people on and off campus could not have been more welcoming or more helpful for us as we join this community,” she said.
Frank feels the university needs to continue thinking about its identity. As a polytechnic university, leadership needs to ask what that means now and what it means in the future and if the institution is fulfilling the answer to those questions.
Through multiple visits prior to taking over, Frank has grown to understand the identity UW-Stout has and said being able to lead the university is very rewarding.
“I already feel very much attached to this university,” she said. “I am understanding what it means to be ‘Stout Proud’ and why we are so proud of what we do as a university and the success of our students after they leave us. It’s truly a remarkable place and I couldn’t be more honored to serve.”