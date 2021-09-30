EAU CLAIRE — A new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire that broke ground on Thursday is expected to contribute to downtown’s ongoing revitalization while also creating a place for kids to play and learn.
Museum backers, builders and local officials celebrated the start of construction of a 26,000-square-foot, two-story building at its future site on the 100 block of North Barstow Street.
“The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is one of the great attributes of our city,” Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said.
The new building will continue the revitalization of downtown, encourage more development nearby and bring in tourist dollars from families coming to visit the museum, he said.
Following a group of children who scooped up dirt with shovels, Weld and other adults did the same in the vacant lot where the new museum will rise. The site is located directly east of a city public parking ramp used by Royal Credit Union, Jamf employees and others visiting the Phoenix Park area.
The museum is across the street from the site where a five-story building with apartments and storefronts is already under construction. But also next to the museum is a one-block surface parking lot the city’s Redevelopment Authority has been working for a few years to draw new buildings to.
Marianne Klinkhammer, president of the museum’s board of directors, highlighted the new building’s role in downtown’s renaissance.
“This is an investment in the revitalization of downtown Eau Claire, in families and children in particular,” she said.
Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony also included the announcement of the latest large donation to the new building.
Sporting goods store chain Scheels, which has a location at Oakwood Mall, has pledged $250,000 to the project through its foundation.
“That gift has helped us near the $6 million mark,” children’s museum CEO Michael McHorney said.
The museum’s fundraising target is $9.7 million toward the building’s $12.6 million price tag. The remaining $2.9 million for the building project will come from new market tax credits.
Construction of the new museum is scheduled to finish in November 2022. In the meantime, the museum is operating in a temporary home nearby at 40 S. Barstow St.
Klinkhammer said the new museum’s colorful, imaginative interior will be a welcoming place where children will be free to play and express themselves.
“Through this building, we’re saying ‘Your possibilities are endless. You can go anywhere and be anything,’” she said.
Architect Malcolm Holzman said he was excited to be able to design a new museum from the ground-up.
“This is the type of commission an architect dies to work on,” he said.
The result is what he called a loft-like tall two-story building that uses trees as columns and has precast concrete walls that will have a bark-like texture.
“Eau Claire, you are about to get a building unlike any other on Earth,” said Amelia Baxter, co-founder of Madison-based WholeTrees Structures.
The company has pledged $425,000 in timber building products to the building project. Specializing in round timber harvested from managed forests, WholeTrees’ contribution will form the building’s primary support system of columns and trusses out of natural wood instead of traditional steel.
In addition to the imaginative design, the building will also be carbon-neutral and sustainable, Holzman said.
Constructing the new museum will be two local builders who are usually in competition with each other. Dan Market, CEO of Market & Johnson, and Peter Hoeft, CEO of Hoeft Builders, spoke Thursday about teaming up for a project that both firms were eager to get involved in. Market & Johnson will handle the foundation, structure, walls and roof while Hoeft Builders will make the interior, building infrastructure and finishes in the building.