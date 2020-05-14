CHIPPEWA FALLS — A historical project over a decade in the making is coming to fruition.
The Chippewa County Historical Society is entering the final stages of constructing a new Chippewa Area History Center in downtown Chippewa Falls. The new location is just outside of the entrance to Irvine Park and will feature large spaces to feature events highlighting local history, meeting rooms and a wide array of other attractions.
The Historical Society is accepting bids for the construction of the facility and the first exhibits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.
Dave Raihle, Historical Society vice president, said the new center will allow the artifacts and knowledge the organization possesses to come to life.
“We have a museum now, and we try to be a history center, but the problem is our current facility doesn’t allow us to do that,” Raihle said. “This is a place where the history of Chippewa Falls will come alive. The people who live in this community will be astounded every time they walk in and learn about so many things they never knew before.”
The current home of the Chippewa Area History Center is lnear the Heyde Center for the Arts and is shared with the area genealogy society. The facility features a limited number of small rooms, is not humidity controlled and does not allow for large group meetings. The Historical Society is able to display 20 to 30 percent of its artifacts because of space limitations.
Raihle said the additional space will allow the History Center to feature more artifacts and rotate exhibits for a better flow of experiences and information to visitors.
“We wanted to design a facility that would allow us to tell our story which is one that won’t be stagnant,” Raihle said. “This isn’t a museum, it’s a history center. It’s a living building and we intend to rotate our exhibits every 30 to 90 days so they will be new and fresh for the community.”
The process of developing, pitching and planning for the new Chippewa Area History Center planted its roots over a decade ago and started to blossom a few years ago. When land became available in a prime location, adjacent to Irvine Park, near downtown and close to Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., the Historical Society jumped at the chance to bring its vision to reality.
Bob Hogseth, capital campaign co-chair for the project, said the Historical Society wants to celebrate the rich history of Chippewa County.
“The reason we’re doing this is to preserve and educate people on local history,” Hogseth said. “Those who started the Historical Society in 1969 did a great job on documenting our history, so we just want to preserve it. And the best way to preserve it is with a new facility and not in a 50-year-old building without humidity control.”
The undertaking of the project has been one of heavy financial requirements. The total funds needed to complete the project sits at $3.5 million. As of March 15, the historical society has raised $2,58 million privately, which is enough to have the project enter into construction which will take approximately a year to complete.
Those interested in donating to the construction of the new Chippewa Area History Center can do so online at www.chippewaareahistorycenter.org, or in-person or by mail at the current History Center address.