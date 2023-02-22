CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jamie Thibedeau knows the exact day she made a decision to give up drugs and stay clean.
It was Feb. 2, 2021. She boasts she has now reached a full two years since she last used meth, which controlled her life for 11 years.
But first, she had to hit rock bottom. That included not only contemplating suicide, but even writing a note.
“With the pandemic, I was working from home,” said Thibedeau, formerly of Chippewa Falls, now living in Hayward. She was using more and more, and didn’t have to see other people. “I came to the realization that no one was coming to save me.”
Thibedeau now serves as one of five recovery coaches in a new program offered by Marshfield Clinic Health System. Each coach will work with up to 10 clients at a time. Coaches meet with their program participants and work with them on plans to avoid drugs and maintain their sobriety. Thibedeau said that with her forever being in recovery, she can relate to her clients and help them with their struggles.
“It creates this authentic bond,” she said. “It really makes a difference.”
Meagan Barnett, MCHS community health manager, said the health system has offered recovery programs in jails and treatment centers, and realized they needed to begin offering them through their clinic locations as well. They first launched a pilot program in Ladysmith and it went well, so they’ve expanded to five different locations. Barnett said the goal is to eventually offer a recovery coach at the site of every clinic in their system. Enrollment in the recovery programs is free and open to the public, and clients don’t have to be enrolled in Marshfield Clinic programs.
“We recognize that everyone’s pathway to recovery is different,” Barnett said. “There is no one way to recovery.”
Barnett was thrilled to get someone like Thibedeau as a coach, saying it is important for people struggling with addiction to hear a success story.
“We know that coaches are in recovery themselves, nine times out of ten,” Barnett said. “We definitely want to support those who have chosen recovery.
While meth and fentanyl use are a growing concern, anyone can enroll in the program for any type of subtance abuse, including tobacco or alcohol, Barnett added.
Thibedeau said she likes working with others who are on the road to recovery. She said she didn’t have anyone to talk to as she quietly used meth.
“For me, I really struggled with talking to anyone,” she said. “Everybody knew, but no one knew what to say. So, with me being open and honest and sharing every detail is just so important.”
Thibedeau has office hours, but she’s also available for video conference at odd hours of the day.
“I’ve answered my work phone late at night,” she said. “I have that willingness to work with people when they are ready.”
Barnett said the funding is from federal dollars through a partnership with AmeriCorps Recovery Corps.
Recovery coaches are available in Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake, Beaver Dam, Wausau and Weston. If someone is interested in learning more, they can talk to their Marshfield Clinic primary care provider or call Barnett at 715-221-8422.