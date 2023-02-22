Road to recovery

Former Chippewa Falls resident Jamie Thibedeau displays a rock given to her to commemorate her sobriety. After using and abusing methamphetamine for 11 years, she has been clean and sober for 24 months.

 Submitted photo

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jamie Thibedeau knows the exact day she made a decision to give up drugs and stay clean.

It was Feb. 2, 2021. She boasts she has now reached a full two years since she last used meth, which controlled her life for 11 years.

