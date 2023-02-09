EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County judge has ordered a new competency exam for the Eau Claire man accused of fatally shooting his north side neighbor in July 2016.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered the exam during a hearing Thursday for Shane M. Helmbrecht based on new information that has been presented by Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal.

