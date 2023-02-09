EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County judge has ordered a new competency exam for the Eau Claire man accused of fatally shooting his north side neighbor in July 2016.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered the exam during a hearing Thursday for Shane M. Helmbrecht based on new information that has been presented by Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal.
Rindal had filed a petition suggesting that Helmbrecht's newfound freedom he is experiencing as part of his protective guardianship has potentially changed his competency status.
Harless gave Rindal and defense attorney Michael Cohen until March 3 to provide her with information as to a preferred evaluator for Helmbrecht.
In a petition filed late last year, Rindal said the county learned that Helmbrecht was living at Hollister House in Tomah, a community-based residential facility.
Helmbrecht has no restriction on his movement to and from Hollister House and is privileged to come and go as he chooses without mandated supervision. He was also issued a valid Wisconsin driver's license in April 2021, Rindal said in his petition.
Cohen said Thursday that information provided by Rindal is irrelevant. "Why are we here?" Cohen asked. "There is no basis to support a finding by this court based on three meaningless facts."
Rindal told Harless that "this information is new and different from (Helmbrecht's) most recent competency evaluation."
"That is the primary motivating factor why we filed the petition in the first place," Rindal said. Helmbrecht "has clinically improved. I'm not telling you he's competent. This evidence suggests that should be looked at."
Rindal noted that in 2022, Helmbrecht was away from Hollister House for 109 days for multiple visits to his parents' home. "That is significant," Rindal said. "It's time that we look at this again."
Even if Helmbrecht is eventually found competent, Cohen said, "Mr. Helmbrecht is still going to end up right where he is today."
If the criminal case proceeds, Helmbrecht will likely be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, Cohen said. "We all know where this case is going eventually anyway," he said.
An Eau Claire County judge in 2018 ordered that Helmbrecht be placed on a civil mental commitment because he is a danger to himself and others as a result of his mental illness.
The judge ordered the civil commitment after ruling that Helmbrecht is incompetent to assist with his defense and is not likely to gain competency in the future.
Helmbrecht, 51, at that time was placed on a Chapter 51 commitment, which provides legal procedures for voluntary and involuntary admission, treatment and rehabilitation of people afflicted with mental illness, developmental disability, drug dependency or alcoholism.
The criminal case against Helmbrecht was then suspended indefinitely to allow prosecutors to petition the court at a later date if Helmbrecht’s mental status changes.
Helmbrecht has had nine different competency evaluations since September 2016. He was found not competent to assist with his defense in six of the evaluations and competent in the other three.
In half of the evaluations where Helmbrecht was found incompetent, the evaluators believed he was not likely to ever become competent.
In four prior competency hearings, judges found Helmbrecht competent once and not competent to assist with his defense at the other three hearings.
Helmbrecht is charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward, 36, in her home at 105 Simon Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
Helmbrecht told police that voices in his head were terrorizing him and telling him his neighbors were harming children.
Helmbrecht entered Ward’s home at 6:30 a.m. July 30, 2016, and shot her twice. A medical examiner conducting the autopsy said one of the shots hit her heart and the wound was not survivable.
Helmbrecht told police he was feeling pressure from neighbors. He said he talked with only two neighbors, and “everyone else seemed standoffish and strange to me.” He believed his neighbors thought he was a pedophile.
Ward’s husband was not home at the time of the shooting, but her 14- and 11-year-old children were in the residence.
Helmbrecht’s parents told police their son served in Iraq and Afghanistan and needed medical attention because he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.