Helmbrecht file photo

Shane Helmbrecht, right, appears at a May 2017 competency hearing alongside his attorney Michael Cohen in Eau Claire County Court.

 Staff file photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County's district attorney is seeking a new competency exam for the Eau Claire man accused of fatally shooting his north side neighbor in July 2016.

District Attorney Peter Rindal has filed a motion suggesting that Shane M. Helmbrecht's newfound freedom he is experiencing as part of his protective guardianship has potentially changed his competency status.

