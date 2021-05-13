CORNELL — After living in the Madison area and holding a position at the Department of Justice for more than a decade, Glenn Rehberg said he realized he wanted to get back into a more hands-on role in policing.
Rehberg enjoyed training and teaching, and was responsible for writing up the curriculum for DOJ such as firearms training or use-of-force standards. He was deputy director in the Office of School Safety, where he worked with schools and teachers to develop programs to reduce the likelihood of in-school threats, like active shootings. He sat on committees that came up with the policy and put those policies into written word.
However, prior to taking the job at DOJ, Rehberg was a shift sergeant in the Reedsburg Police Department. He enjoyed helping people and interacting with the public.
“I was missing a more direct law enforcement contact,” Rehberg said. “The benefits (of the DOJ position) are very abstract. I can’t shake the hands of people I’m helping. It was putting systems into place.”
Rehberg, 51, is an Altoona native and had long desired to move back to the area. When he saw the Cornell police chief position was opening up, he didn’t hesitate to apply. He was hired and started in early April.
“I jumped at the opportunity to move my family back here,” Rehberg said. “This is too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Cornell City Councilman Floyd Hickethier, who also sits on the city’s Police Commission, came away impressed with Rehberg.
“He is very well qualified,” Hickethier said. “He’s got good manners. It looks like he really respects the community. I think he’ll do a really good job.”
Rehberg replaces the recently-retired Brian Hurt as chief. Including himself, Rehberg leads a department of three full-time officers and two part-time officers. He is looking to hire additional part-time help. He is thrilled to be back into regular police work.
“The best thing has been the warm welcome from the community,” Rehberg said. “The idea of coming back to my roots is heartening.”
Rehberg graduated from Altoona High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from UW-Eau Claire. He taught for two years at the middle school level, but realized he wasn’t passionate about it.
“It was a good time, but it wasn’t the calling to me I thought it would be,” Rehberg said.
He then moved into a career in law enforcement.
Rehling said his wife, Paige, and their two children are excited about the move. His boys are both outdoors enthusiasts and are looking forward to the fishing and other sportsmen activities the area provides.